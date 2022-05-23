Surprising Offseason Trades for 2022 NBA Lottery Teams

0 of 5

Butch Dill/Associated Press

For anyone who's already missing the uncertainty and intrigue of a few weeks ago, when we lived in the pre-lottery NBA world, don't worry. The clarity of an established draft order can still give way to chaos.

Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero will likely go in the top three, but in what order? And what shenanigans might ensue afterward?

Knowing who's picking where gives us a better idea of which teams might want to move up and which would rather trade down. Plus, it helps set up a landscape for related moves that might now be on the table. Thanks to last Tuesday's lottery, our guesswork just got a little more informed.

Not every one of these deals involves the No. 1 pick, but keep in mind we've seen that selection moved twice since 2014. It happens, and the transactions aren't just limited to the top of the draft. Highly consequential deals get done lower in the order, like the one in 2018 that swapped the third and fifth picks, sending Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks and Trae Young to the Atlanta Hawks.

Maybe we won't see any surprise trades with ripple effects quite like that, but we've cooked up a few plausible swaps that could be similarly hard to see coming.