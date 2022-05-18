PGA Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and Tips

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The PGA Championship differs a bit from The Masters when it comes to a daily fantasy golf standpoint.

The PGA Championship usually has a larger field because The Masters is an invitational event, so there is a wider net to cast when it comes to back-end players.

The main similarity between the first two majors of the men's golf season is to trust the elite level golfers as much as possible.

Scottie Scheffler won as one of the favorites at Augusta National Golf Club. Many of the top 10 finishers either had strong previous major results, or were near the top of the odds board and had high DFS salaries going into the weekend.

Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth should be the most popular golfers in DFS contests. They can carry your rosters for part of the tournament, but you need depth around them.

Perhaps the biggest question outside of the favorites is the performance of Tiger Woods. Woods made the cut at The Masters, but he did not make any noise in the weekend rounds.

Woods comes into Southern Hills Country Club in a better physical state, but it is still hard to know what he will produce over two or four days.