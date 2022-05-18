Cavaliers News: Who Experts Expect Team to Select with No. 14 Pick

0 of 3

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed a lot of growth during the 2021-22 season. They went 44-38, marking the first time they had a winning record since going 50-32 during the 2017-18 campaign. It also came after they had won no more than 22 games over the previous three seasons.

However, it wasn't enough for Cleveland to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. As a result, it was among the 14 teams that learned when they will be selecting in the 2022 NBA draft through the lottery drawing, which took place Tuesday night.

It wasn't a surprise that the Cavaliers ended up with the No. 14 overall pick, as they had only a 0.5 percent chance of landing the No. 1 selection. So this will be the first time since 2017 that they won't have a top-10 pick and the first time since 2018 that they won't have a selection in the top five.

Still, the Cavs will have an opportunity to add an exciting prospect when they're on the clock come June 23.

Here's a look at who Cleveland could select, based on post-lottery mock drafts.