1 Contract Every MLB Team Would Love to Trade

LM Otero/Associated Press

Note: When possible, I avoided choosing players who have started slowly for new teams. For these five teams, however, new contracts were the only ones that made sense. They're near the bottom of the list since they were deemed worthy of these prices just a few months ago.

27. Baltimore Orioles: Jordan Lyles, SP

Contract Details: $6M in 2022, $11M (or $1M buyout) in 2023

Lyles has been one of Baltimore's better pitchers with three quality starts. But why in the world did the penny-pinching Orioles invest this much money in an 11-year veteran who had a career Baseball Reference WAR of negative-2.1?

He is one of just four players whom they are paying more than $3.3 million this season, and two of them ($6.5 million deferred to Alex Cobb, $5.7 million to Chris Davis) aren't even on the roster. Even if all they got out of trading Lyles is not needing to pay his $1 million buyout for next season, it might be worth it.

26. St. Louis Cardinals: Steven Matz, SP

Contract Details: $8.5M in 2022, $10.5M in 2023, $12.5M in 2024 and 2025

For as solid as Matz was last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and for as much potential as he flashed in his previous six seasons with the New York Mets, four years for $44 million seemed like a good investment. (So good, in fact, that Mets owner Steve Cohen took to Twitter to voice his displeasure about losing out on the bidding war.) The early returns haven't been great, though, as Matz has a 6.03 ERA through eight starts.

It's way too early to call this a bad signing, though. The Cardinals simply don't have any other contracts worth griping about.

25. Miami Marlins: Avisail Garcia, RF

Contract Details: $12M per year in 2022-25, $12M team option in 2026

When I started combing through the list of candidates on the afternoon of May 11, the Garcia signing looked a whole lot worse than it does now. Back then, he was batting .192 with just one home run and four RBI. He has been more potent at the plate since.

All the same, this is a huge contract by Miami's standards, and he's still a far cry from performing like he did from 2017 to 2021, when he hit .278 with a 162-game pace of 26 home runs and 90 RBI. If the Fish could unload this contract and instead use the money to start investing in Jazz Chisholm Jr., Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers, they likely would not hesitate to do so.

24. Seattle Mariners: Eugenio Suarez, 3B/DH

Contract Details: $11.3M per year in 2022-24, $15M team option ($2M buyout) in 2025

When the Mariners traded Brandon Williamson, Jake Fraley, Justin Dunn and Connor Phillips to the Cincinnati Reds for Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez in mid-March, there's little question Winker was the main attraction and Suarez had a contract they agreed to absorb to make it happen.

That isn't to say Seattle didn't want Suarez. With Kyle Seager gone, it needed a third baseman, and there's no denying Suarez's raw power. But he's also a shell of the player who hit .277 with 83 home runs across 2018 and 2019, having barely batted the Mendoza line since the beginning of 2020. He's more or less an expensive stopgap until top prospect Noelvi Marte is ready.

23. Texas Rangers: Jon Gray, SP

Contract Details: $15M per year in 2022-23, $13M per year in 2024-25

I could have gone with Marcus Semien, as his seven-year, $175 million pact has looked horrendous. But at least Semien was awesome in two of the past three seasons.

Conversely, Jon Gray spent the past seven years as a "Good for the Colorado Rockies" pitcher, and the Rangers invested $56 million in the hope that he might become an All-Star candidate away from the thin air of Denver. But did you know his career ERA and WHIP are actually higher on the road (4.68 and 1.39) than they are at home (4.56 and 1.29)? A blister kept Gray out for much of April, but there has been little to suggest he is going to be the ace of the Texas staff for the next three-plus seasons.