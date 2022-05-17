WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 17

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

In the build toward NXT In Your House 2022, WWE NXT 2.0 needed to first settle some long-standing standing disputes during its May 17 show.

Tony D'Angelo would finally meet Santos Escobar one on one in the ring to settle their power dispute. The Creed Brothers were set to face The Viking Raiders in a rematch after their tainted win two weeks back.

Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa needed to work together in a tag team clash against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament would continue with matches including Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend.

Bron Breakker was expected to respond to Joe Gacy while Toxic Attraction still awaited new challengers for the NXT women's championships.

This show had potential to use the strongest foundations of the roster to put on a great show.