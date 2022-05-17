WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 17

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 17May 17, 2022
In the build toward NXT In Your House 2022, WWE NXT 2.0 needed to first settle some long-standing standing disputes during its May 17 show.
Tony D'Angelo would finally meet Santos Escobar one on one in the ring to settle their power dispute. The Creed Brothers were set to face The Viking Raiders in a rematch after their tainted win two weeks back.
Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa needed to work together in a tag team clash against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament would continue with matches including Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend.
Bron Breakker was expected to respond to Joe Gacy while Toxic Attraction still awaited new challengers for the NXT women's championships.
This show had potential to use the strongest foundations of the roster to put on a great show.
Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams
- Melo hit Sikoa with an enzuigiri from the apron to set up Trick for a twisting neckbreaker.
- Melo caught Grimes with a springboard clothesline but ran right into a uranage from Sikoa.
- In an interview, Pretty Deadly refused to be afraid of The Creed Brothers.
Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams talked up The A Champion ahead of this match. Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa worked well together early, even while they tried to one-up each other.
Grimes took out Trick with the Cave-In while his partner hit a diving splash for the win. Afterward, the Samoan Superstar held the NXT North American Championship a little too long before handing it to the champion.
This was a fine opener with a lot of talent involved. The pacing was flat, ending right as the contest picked up. However, Grimes and Sikoa both have enough chemistry to make this work.
It was odd to book Melo in a loss just weeks before he fights Grimes for the championship. NXT seems to be less concerned about protecting since he lost the title. While it means more for Sikoa to pin The A Champion, it did not feel necessary in the end.
NXT Women's Breakout: Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley
- Before the match, Paxley put herself over as the strongest woman in the match.
- Paxley hit a standing corkscrew senton for a nearfall.
- Thea Hail announced her signing with WWE while her training material was shown.
Tatum Paxley tried to show off her strength, but Lash Legend was just too big for her. As she failed in her third attempt to hit her with an electric chair drop, Legend won off a bicycle kick.
Paxley has been impressing recently with her motor and speed, but she could only do so much against Legend. It was a match that never really got going because Legend did not sell well for her opponent.
It was inevitable that Legend would win here. However, she is going to need to step up in a major way against an opponent at the level of Roxanne Perez. She did not look like she could even keep up with Paxley though.
Bron Breakker Agrees to Title Match Against Joe Gacy at NXT In Your House
- In a pre-taped video, Tony D'Angelo told his boys he would defeat Santos Escobar on his own.
- Backstage, Indi Hartwell called her shot at Mandy Rose and the NXT Women's Championship.
- Wes Lee was angry backstage because Xyon Quinn was not cleared to wrestle. Nathan Frazer took advantage to challenge him to a match.
Bron Breakker stomped through a Duke Hudson promo to the ring, demanding a spotlight in the ring. He refused Joe Gacy's invitation but promised to knock him unconscious when they fought again. Gacy appeared on the stage with his two disciples.
Gacy offered a rematch to the NXT champion but only if the champion agreed to the stipulation where he would lose his gold if he was disqualified. Breakker agreed to the match for NXT In Your House.
Breakker has never been disqualified throughout his career in NXT 2.0. He last defeated Gacy clean, and the only story building this rematch was done off screen. All of this makes it difficult to get excited about this rematch. A Last Man Standing or Falls Count Anywhere match would have made more sense.
NXT has not done anything right in selling this story. The talent are trying their best. Breakker is cutting angry promos like a true Steiner, and Gacy is constantly creepy. They can massively improve upon their first match with more time, even with lackluster story.
