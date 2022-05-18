Character Tweaks to Elevate Floundering WWE and AEW Stars

Photo via All Elite Wrestling Media

With All Elite Wrestling and WWE boasting huge rosters filled with some of the most talented performers in the business, it's easy for some names to fall through the cracks and become an afterthought on a week-to-week basis.

Whether it's being cast aside for other performers in the division or falling out of favor with members of the creative team, athletes such as Ruby Soho, Dominik Mysterio and Nikki A.S.H. should be portrayed in a more favorable light.

Instead, these talented performers are often missing from television or made to look weak when they finally do get time on their company's flagship programming.

Here are the changes that each of the following characters should make in the coming weeks to bring their talent and abilities back into the limelight.

Ruby Soho

After Ruby Soho defeated Riho for a place in the Owen Hart Tournament semifinals, all looks right in the world for the AEW star. She hasn't lost a match since February, but most of those wins have been on Elevation or Dark.

With the chance to be on TV again and AEW's need for character depth in the women's division, Soho should use this opportunity to turn heel and become one of the most dominant forces in all of wrestling.

Not only would the 31-year-old turning heel be a major boost of confidence for her character, but it would also allow one of the other top villains in the division the chance to complete a face turn and create new momentum for themselves.

With an alliance formed with Toni Storm and a talented performer like Mercedes Martinez looking to make a mark on AEW TV, Soho brutally beating down Storm and then using heel tactics to steal the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship from Martinez would cement her place at the top of the division.

Dominik Mysterio

One of WWE's biggest misses in recent months has been the booking of Dominik Mysterio and his father, Rey.

The younger Mysterio hasn't won a match since before WrestleMania 38, but it's time for the company to flip the script on his lackluster booking.

Using the losses while teaming with his father and the singles defeats he took against The Miz and Veer Mahaan as the catalyst, Dominik should grow disenchanted with his career and start to show signs of turning heel.

With Rey determined to keep his son on the straight and narrow, the two should lose a few more bouts before the 25-year-old finally loses his cool and brutally attacks his dad, cementing his turn and generating legitimate interest in a long-term storyline.

If he ultimately forces his father to retire in a program that spans several months, it would ensure he garners a reaction for the foreseeable future.

As WWE looks to add fresh stars to the roster, pushing Dominik as a heel could create a sadistic character who could challenge top faces across both brands.

Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. is one of the most talented all-around performers in the WWE women's division, but she has been mistreated as a superhero character.

After all of the discourse surrounding her current booking, it's time for Nikki Cross to come unhinged.

After dealing with the fallout from Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on Raw, Nikki A.S.H. should use the moment as a catalyst and begin attacking every beloved face on the main roster until she earns a championship shot.

Once she morphs back into her previous NXT character, her ability on the mic and in the ring would be better utilized, forcing both heels and faces to be aware of the chaos the former women's champion could create.

Nikki A.S.H. has been fun, but The Twisted Sister is what the WWE main roster needs right now.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).