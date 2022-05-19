Warriors' Hypothetical Blockbuster Trades to Shake Up NBA OffseasonMay 19, 2022
Warriors' Hypothetical Blockbuster Trades to Shake Up NBA Offseason
There are two ways in which the Golden State Warriors could spend the 2022 NBA offseason.
If this playoff run goes to plan, the front office might be working to hold together a championship roster. If it doesn't, the organization will instead be searching for the proverbial missing piece.
With major change unlikely with the former, we'll treat this exercise as if the latter has happened. If the Warriors wind up seeking out the last player to push them over the hump, the following three blockbuster ideas—trade concepts, not dollar-for-dollar deals—could be worth exploring.
Harrison Barnes Returns to the Bay
Blockbuster Idea: Andrew Wiggins and draft considerations to the Sacramento Kings for Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes
Harrison Barnes helped usher in the play style that eventually fueled Golden State's rise to the top. His defensive versatility made the switch-everything style work, while his spot-up three-point shooting kept the floor spaced for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to work their pick-and-roll magic.
Barnes, who turns 30 later this month, has the talent and temperament to slide right back into a complementary role. His contract expires after next season, and when the Dubs are doing their long-term budget planning (Jordan Poole needs a new pact between now and next summer), they could see him as a more cost-effective option than Andrew Wiggins.
Richaun Holmes, meanwhile, could add some size, length and muscle to the middle. With Kevon Looney approaching free agency and James Wiseman still a wild card, the Warriors might covet the security of a paint presence like Holmes.
As for the Kings, they could see the 27-year-old Wiggins as the answer to their problems at the wing spots. If his shooting holds up outside of Golden State's system—38.7 percent since the start of last season—he could function as both a three-and-D swingman and No. 3 scorer alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Pacers Finally Trade Myles Turner
Blockbuster Idea: James Wiseman and Moses Moody to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner
If the Warriors want to address their size deficiency at center, they'll try to do so with someone who plays big on defense but keeps the floor spaced on offense.
Enter Myles Turner.
The 6'11", 250-pounder has twice led the league in blocks—he would have added a third blocks title this season if he played enough games to qualify—and connected on 34.9 percent of his career long-range looks. He could give this defense more oomph around the basket and add another layer to this offense as a pick-and-pop threat.
Indiana, meanwhile, might be thinking more about the future after resetting the organization around 22-year-old Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers could immediately brighten their long-term outlook here by adding James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in 2020, and Moses Moody, last summer's No. 14 pick.
Warriors Win the Rudy Gobert Sweepstakes
Blockbuster Idea: Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and draft considerations to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay
When Warriors fans daydream about Wiseman's future, they probably picture the 7-footer locking down the paint, crushing lob passes and swatting shots with the best of them.
Well, Rudy Gobert fits into that role right now, boasting a career 65.3 field-goal percentage and holding three Defensive Player of the Year awards in his trophy case. If the Jazz are motivated to make a major move following their third first-round exit in four seasons, the Warriors loom large as a potential Gobert suitor.
"If Rudy Gobert becomes available this summer, I think you'd find a lot of those veterans with the Warriors might want the team to make a run at him," an executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney. "... Talent-wise, Wiggins and Wiseman for Gobert is a good deal for both sides."
In addition to Gobert, the Warriors could pick up Rudy Gay, whose experience, shot-making and versatility could allow him to hit the ground running the way Otto Porter Jr. did. As for the Jazz, they'd finally have their big-wing defender in Wiggins, plus they'd get the potential of Wiseman, who could one day mirror a Gobert-like set of skills only with jump-shooting added to the equation.