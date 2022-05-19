Warriors' Hypothetical Blockbuster Trades to Shake Up NBA Offseason

1 of 3

Blockbuster Idea: Andrew Wiggins and draft considerations to the Sacramento Kings for Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes

Harrison Barnes helped usher in the play style that eventually fueled Golden State's rise to the top. His defensive versatility made the switch-everything style work, while his spot-up three-point shooting kept the floor spaced for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to work their pick-and-roll magic.

Barnes, who turns 30 later this month, has the talent and temperament to slide right back into a complementary role. His contract expires after next season, and when the Dubs are doing their long-term budget planning (Jordan Poole needs a new pact between now and next summer), they could see him as a more cost-effective option than Andrew Wiggins.

Richaun Holmes, meanwhile, could add some size, length and muscle to the middle. With Kevon Looney approaching free agency and James Wiseman still a wild card, the Warriors might covet the security of a paint presence like Holmes.

As for the Kings, they could see the 27-year-old Wiggins as the answer to their problems at the wing spots. If his shooting holds up outside of Golden State's system—38.7 percent since the start of last season—he could function as both a three-and-D swingman and No. 3 scorer alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.