2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Full Odds and Teams with Most at Stake

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NBA teams will find out if their season-long tanking jobs paid off during Tuesday's NBA draft lottery.

The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons share the best odds to win the draft lottery.

The trio of teams produced the three worst records in the regular season and all have a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 overall pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are the two other franchises with over a 10 percent chance to land the top selection.

It is easy to say that the teams with the highest No. 1 pick odds have the most at stake on Tuesday night, but a few of those teams do not need the top selection to improve their rosters.

For example, Orlando's roster is loaded with young talent and it could still have a beneficial draft if it picks inside the top three.

Other franchises, like the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers, could use a surge up the draft order to improve their rosters with one of the top prospects.

At the moment, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith and Jaden Ivey are all in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick.

Earning a top-four selection on Tuesday night may be enough to celebrate for certain teams looking for a top-tier talent out of the collegiate ranks.