WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 16

0 of 1

Credit: WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on May 16.

WWE is preparing for the Hell in a Cell event on June 5, but the show is also dealing with storylines that may not end up leading to anything at the pay-per-view.

This week, Bobby Lashley stepped inside a steel cage for another fight against the giant Omos. These two have been going at it for the better part of two months, so this could be the epic conclusion to their feud.

Let's take a look at everything that happened during Monday's show.