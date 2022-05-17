Is Jalen Brunson the Answer to Knicks' PG Problems Amid Free-Agency Rumors?

1 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

In a word, yes, but there are caveats attached.

Brunson would be the Knicks' best option at the position in years, but he's not quite a max-contract type of star. This was his breakout season, and he still averaged just 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per outing. Those are good numbers; they're just not great.

While the fact that he has just four seasons under his belt suggests ample room for growth, his looming 26th birthday (August 31) could put a cap on his ceiling.

In other words, New York should be careful about just forking over a blank check. The problem is it might take that type of pursuit to pry him away from the Dallas Mavericks—and even that may not be enough.

A source close to Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban told Marc Berman of the New York Post they would be "shocked" if Dallas doesn't re-sign Brunson. A previous report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon said the Mavericks have "no intention of cooperating in potential sign-and-trade scenarios," which the Knicks would almost certainly need to get the Villanova product to Gotham.

The interest in Brunson makes sense, because if he came on board for the right price, the Knicks might finally find their missing puzzle piece. Given how complicated the pursuit may be, though, and the real possibility he won't seek out a scenery change if the Mavs put their money where their mouth is, New York should at least be considering all alternatives.