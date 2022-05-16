NBA Draft Lottery 2022: 1st-Round Odds and Mock Draft Before the Combine

NBA Draft Lottery 2022: 1st-Round Odds and Mock Draft Before the CombineMay 16, 2022
With the conference finals set in the NBA Playoffs, the remaining 26 teams have something else to focus on this week: the 2022 draft combine.
Running from May 18-20, the league expects 76 prospects to join for interviews, scrimmages and a variety of individual drills. With the draft lottery scheduled for Tuesday and the actual draft planned for June 23, this week will prove a pivotal one in the evaluation process.
At the moment, sentiment about top prospects is still forming. There's a fairly unanimous top three, albeit without much order between them, followed by a similarly divisive group of lottery candidates. Here's our latest first-round mock, alongside lottery odds and some early analysis.
First-Round Mock Draft
1. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero, PF, Duke
2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith, PF, Auburn
3. Detroit Pistons: Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Kentucky
5. Indiana Pacers: Jaden Ivey, SG, Purdue
6. Portland Trail Blazers: Keegan Murray, PF, Iowa
7. Sacramento Kings: AJ Griffin, SF, Duke
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers): Ochai Ogbaji, SG, Kansas
9. San Antonio Spurs: Tari Eason, PF, LSU
10. Washington Wizards: Jeremy Sochan, PF, Baylor
11. New York Knicks: Benedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers): Johnny Davis, SF, Wisconsin
13. Charlotte Hornets: Jalen Duren, C, Memphis
14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kendall Brown, SF, Baylor
15. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans): Nikola Jovic, SF, Mega Soccerbet
16. Atlanta Hawks: TyTy Washington Jr., PG, Kentucky
17. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets): Dyson Daniels, SG, G-League Ignite
18. Chicago Bulls: EJ Liddell, PF, Ohio State
19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Mark Williams, C, Duke
20. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors): Malaki Branham, SF, Ohio State
21. Denver Nuggets: Ousmane Dieng, SF, New Zealand Breakers
22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz): Wendell Moore Jr., SF, Duke
23. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite
25. San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics): Walker Kessler, C, Auburn
26. Dallas Mavericks: Justin Lewis, PF, Marquette
27. Miami Heat: MarJon Beauchamp, SF, G-League Ignite
28. Golden State Warriors: Christian Braun, SG, Kansas
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Blake Wesley, SG, Notre Dame
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix Suns): Terquavion Smith, SG, North Carolina State
*Draft order via Tankathon
Lottery Odds for No. 1 Pick
Houston Rockets: 14 percent
Orlando Magic: 14 percent
Detroit Pistons: 14 percent
Oklahoma City Thunder: 12.5 percent
Indiana Pacers: 10.5 percent
Portland Trail Blazers: 9.0 percent
Sacramento Kings: 7.5 percent
New Orleans Pelicans: 6.0 percent
San Antonio Spurs: 4.5 percent
Washington Wizards: 3.0 percent
New York Knicks: 2.0 percent
Oklahoma City Thunder: 1.5 percent
Charlotte Hornets: 1.0 percent
Cleveland Cavaliers: 0.5 percent
Full lottery odds via Tankathon
Draft and Lottery Preview
The conversation about this draft starts with the top three and can remain on that subject for days. Depending on who you ask, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith could each be the obvious No. 1 pick.
In most mocks, those three occupy the top spots in varying orders. Although CBS Sports' David Cobb went against that grain and pushed Holmgren down to No. 4 for Keegan Murray, it's hard to follow that take.
Here, Paolo goes No. 1 to the Houston Rockets as a versatile forward with an unbelievable, LeBron-esque ceiling demonstrated during an impressive, albeit sometimes-hesitant March Madness run. Jabari follows at No. 2, to the Orlando Magic, partly due to their already-stacked frontcourt, but mostly due to his stunning profile as a bouncy 6'10" wing who drilled a blistering 42.0 percent of his 5.5 three-point attempts this past season.
Then, a neat fit: Holmgren to the Detroit Pistons. With the team's core forming around Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey, one could argue that Isaiah Stewart has proven enough for Detroit to prioritize another guard or wing. Instead of banking on developing Shaedon Sharpe or Jaden Ivey, though, the Pistons should jump at Holmgren—a 7'0" 'unicorn' (Stewart, by contrast, is 6'8") who averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting an enticing 39.0 percent from deep.
Past the top three, the lottery becomes a mess that the combine may help to organize. Kentucky guard Sharpe was a premier prospect and, despite never playing a minute for Kentucky, remains an intriguing selection.
Unlike Sharpe, Arizona's Benedict Mathurin and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis each pushed into most mock drafts thanks to bucket-filled seasons. It's hard to imagine either dropping out of the lottery and there's an argument to be made that both should go in the top 10.
With questions still buzzing, this week—with the combine and lottery—should help clear the haze a little as we march toward draft day.