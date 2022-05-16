NBA Draft Lottery 2022: 1st-Round Odds and Mock Draft Before the Combine

3 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The conversation about this draft starts with the top three and can remain on that subject for days. Depending on who you ask, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith could each be the obvious No. 1 pick.

In most mocks, those three occupy the top spots in varying orders. Although CBS Sports' David Cobb went against that grain and pushed Holmgren down to No. 4 for Keegan Murray, it's hard to follow that take.

Here, Paolo goes No. 1 to the Houston Rockets as a versatile forward with an unbelievable, LeBron-esque ceiling demonstrated during an impressive, albeit sometimes-hesitant March Madness run. Jabari follows at No. 2, to the Orlando Magic, partly due to their already-stacked frontcourt, but mostly due to his stunning profile as a bouncy 6'10" wing who drilled a blistering 42.0 percent of his 5.5 three-point attempts this past season.

Then, a neat fit: Holmgren to the Detroit Pistons. With the team's core forming around Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey, one could argue that Isaiah Stewart has proven enough for Detroit to prioritize another guard or wing. Instead of banking on developing Shaedon Sharpe or Jaden Ivey, though, the Pistons should jump at Holmgren—a 7'0" 'unicorn' (Stewart, by contrast, is 6'8") who averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting an enticing 39.0 percent from deep.

Past the top three, the lottery becomes a mess that the combine may help to organize. Kentucky guard Sharpe was a premier prospect and, despite never playing a minute for Kentucky, remains an intriguing selection.

Unlike Sharpe, Arizona's Benedict Mathurin and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis each pushed into most mock drafts thanks to bucket-filled seasons. It's hard to imagine either dropping out of the lottery and there's an argument to be made that both should go in the top 10.

With questions still buzzing, this week—with the combine and lottery—should help clear the haze a little as we march toward draft day.