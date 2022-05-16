PGA Championship 2022: Odds for Sleepers and Favorites at Southern Hills

0 of 4

Emil Lippe/Associated Press

The PGA Championship produced a first-time major winner five times since 2013.

Collin Morikawa, Jason Day and Justin Thomas were either rising or established stars by the times of their triumphs, while Jason Dufner and Jimmy Walker were in good form for their victories.

The other winners in that stretch were Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka twice and Phil Mickelson, who was the unlikeliest champion in quite some time last season.

The first-time winner trend might continue at Southern Hills Country Club, but that distinction may be limited to a few players that are in tremendous form.

The reason for that is the current high levels of Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and the most-recent major champion Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler began the week as the second favorite on the odds board behind Rahm. Spieth is just a bit further down the list.

With so many stars in great form, you should not reach for a sleeper play to win the PGA Championship. The best looks are the golfers with previous high major results and good form on the PGA Tour this season.