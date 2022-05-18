Playoff Chances for Each MLB Team at 2022 Season’s Quarter Mark

1 of 7

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Criteria: FanGraphs, Baseball Reference and FiveThirtyEight all have postseason odds of 3.0 percent or worse.

Baltimore Orioles (14-22)

FG: 0%, BR:

On all four sites, Baltimore is in dead last as far as postseason potential is concerned. And rightfully so, as fourth place in the loaded AL East eels like a pipe dream. But this team isn't all bad. Bruce Zimmerman is pitching great. Cedric Mullins has rallied from a slow start. Jorge Mateo is hitting and running like a possible long-term option in the middle infield. This team isn't that far away from competing, and every remotely noteworthy contributor is under contract or team control through at least next season.

Washington Nationals (12-25)

FG: 0.1%, BR: 0.1%; 538: 1%, DK: +2500

The Nats have the bats to compete. Both Josh Bell and Yadiel Hernandez are having excellent seasons, as is Juan Soto, albeit with a lower batting average than usual. Maikel Franco is also hitting well, and Nelson Cruz is slowly but surely starting to wake up. But the pitching has been a disaster, and even the impending returns of Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross are almost certainly too little, too late.

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-20)

FG: 0.4%; BR: 0.1%, 538: 1%, DK: +2500

While 15-20 is a respectable record, all signs point toward the Pirates plummeting sooner than later. Pittsburgh is now tied with Cincinnati for the worst run differential in the majors (negative-65), which comes with having four starting pitchers with an ERA worse than 5.30. At least impending free agents Jose Quintana, Ben Gamel and Roberto Perez have performed well enough to garner some interest before the trade deadline.

Cincinnati Reds (9-26)

FG: 0.3%, BR: 0.5%, 538: 3%, DK: +2500

To be fair, the Reds have been much better as of late. After the disastrous 3-22 start, they won six out of eight games and even pitched a no-hitter on Sunday. But they could have another four consecutive "win six out of eight" stretches and still be a sub-.500 team. Per MLB.com's Andrew Simon, the worst 25-game start in MLB history to still produce a playoff berth was the 2001 Oakland A's, which started 8-17 before an absurd 94-43 record the rest of the way.

Kansas City Royals (12-21)

FG: 0.9%, BR: 0.7%, 538: 2%, DK: +1500

As is also the case for the Tigers, the Royals are slightly ahead of the previous four teams by virtue of playing in the wide-open AL Central. If they happen to turn a corner and finish at something like 84-78, that just might be enough to win the division and sneak into the postseason. Nobody expects that to be a possibility in any other division.

Even with that caveat, the average estimation from FanGraphs, Baseball Reference and 538 is 1.2 percent. Bobby Witt Jr. and Whit Merrifield are finally starting to heat up at the plate, but the pitching has been so disappointing that it hasn't mattered. The Royals entered play on Tuesday having allowed the most runs in the American League despite playing the fewest games (33).

Detroit Tigers (13-23)

FG: 1.4%, BR: 3.0%, 538: 2%, DK: +1300

The Tigers just swept a three-game series against the Orioles to improve their postseason odds ever so slightly, but this team still cannot hit its way out of a wet paper bag. They have scored just 103 runs through 36 games, and no one on the roster has even reached four home runs yet. They expected much more offense than this when they signed Javier Baez to a big contract, traded for Austin Meadows and handed top prospect Spencer Torkelson the reins at first base. Alas, they have been anemic at the dish and have no business thinking about the postseason.