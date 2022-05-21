The Best-Kept Secret on Every NFL Roster Heading into 2022 Season

0 of 32

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Beyond the NFL's stars, many often overlook the No. 3 wide receiver, the rotational edge-rusher or the one-year starter in the secondary, but those reserves and budding playmakers may have a lot more to offer.

These are the league's best-kept secrets, and for our purposes, it means they don't have Pro Bowl or All-Pro accolades for their roles on offense or defense—but we included standout special teamers with those honors. Most of the selections have limited starting experience or haven't been able to distinguish themselves at non-premium positions.

We've excluded first-round picks, because of the high expectations for them, and rookies, since they don't have pro production (regular season or preseason).

Who deserves more buzz? Let's shine a light on unheralded contributors across all 32 rosters.