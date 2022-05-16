5 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 36

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 36 went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and the card paved the way for some excellent matchmaking possibilities—potentially even a title fight.

Headlining honors for the event went to former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and rising contender Aleksandar Rakic.

It was a competitive fight, but Blachowicz ultimately came out on top after injuring his foe's leg with a kick in Round 3. It was a sorely needed win for the Polish striker, who surrendered the light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira in his last fight.

The penultimate bout of the UFC on ESPN 36 event also occurred in the light heavyweight division, where Ryan Spann picked up a first-round submission win over Moldovan bruiser Ion Cutelaba. The win should give the No. 13-ranked American a nice push up the light heavyweight ladder, but a title shot is still some distance away.

Elsewhere on the main card, No. 1 flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian picked up the first victory of a new contract with a decision win over former strawweight Amanda Ribas, who made the fight competitive throughout.

The undercard, finally, featured impressive performances from veterans and prospects alike, including Ultimate Fighter product Michael Johnson and debuting Japanese flyweight Tatsuro Taira.

Keep scrolling for the fights we hope to see for the stars of the card when the dust has settled.