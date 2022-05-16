NBA Rumors: Speculation Surrounding LeBron James Trade, 76ers' Doc Rivers, More

1 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Lakers had three superstars in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook this season. However, injuries and a lack of chemistry derailed their season, and Los Angeles failed to even sniff the playoffs. Westbrook, in particular, proved to be a poor fit with the 2021-22 roster.

However, James—widely viewed as the team's centerpiece—may be the preferred trade chip of former Lakers coach and current coaching advisor Phil Jackson over Westbrook.

"I've heard that Phil would like LeBron traded," Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times told The Doug Gottlieb Show (h/t Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll. "I've just heard that but I've got nothing to back that up. No on-the-record stuff to back that up. I do know that Phil would like to keep Westbrook and try to make that work with him."

While it's unclear where the buzz is coming from—even Plaschke admitted that he hasn't been able to confirm it—it's sure to add drama to an already pivotal Lakers offseason.

It's worth noting, though, that Lakers president Jeanie Buss seems content to let James play out his contract—whether he extends it or not.

"If LeBron James ultimately decides against signing an extension with the Lakers in August, sources say Buss wouldn’t see his desire to play out the final season of his contract as a reason to consider trading him, " The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote earlier this month.

This will remain one to watch because James is still one of the league's top players, and if he did hit the trade block, it would be huge. It feels unlikely, though, unless James decides that he wants out.