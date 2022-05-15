The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 36

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 36 went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the card produced some memorable action.

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz got back to winning ways, stopping surging Austrian contender Aleksandar Rakic after Rakic suffered a knee injury in the third round. It was Blachowicz's first victory since he surrendered the title to Glover Teixeira last year, and it could set him up for another crack at the champion if Teixeira gets by Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 next month in Singapore.

UFC on ESPN 36 was co-headlined by another light heavyweight fight, as Ryan Spann picked up a quick submission win over Ion Cutelaba.

Elsewhere on the main card, we witnessed some exciting stoppage wins from Davey Grant and Manuel Torres, while No. 1 flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian also picked up a decision win over Amanda Ribas.

The undercard, finally, included impressive wins from the likes of Viviane Araujo and Michael Johnson.

Who really gained and won the most ground at the event? Keep scrolling for our take.