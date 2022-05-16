Each NFL Division's Biggest 2022 Offseason Winner

8 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's good to be the Super Bowl champs.

Especially when it's difficult to get too excited about anyone else's offseason in the division. The NFC West has been a grind for years, but there's more uncertainty within the division after this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to transition from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance, but they have yet to work out a trade for Jimmy G. The extra draft capital would have helped. Without a first-round pick, they'll be relying heavily on second-round pick Drake Jackson to make an immediate impact at linebacker.

It also helps they brought on former Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner to man the middle of the defense. Even at 31 he is still playing at an elite level as he was ranked 15th among all linebackers graded by PFF last season.

The Arizona Cardinals' relationship with Kyler Murray appeared to be touch-and-go for a while but looks to be on good terms now. Even the trade for Marquise Brown lost some of its luster when it was announced that DeAndre Hopkins would be suspended for the first six games of the season for a violation of the performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The Seattle Seahawks got a nice haul in return for Russell Wilson, but it could be a while before they contend again—especially beginning this new era with Drew Lock or Geno Smith barking out signals.

That leaves the Los Angeles Rams as the winner of the division by default. The loss of Von Miller will sting, but there's still plenty of talent on the defense, and adding Allen Robinson II with the possibility of getting Odell Beckham Jr. back still leaves the Rams in good shape to compete for the Lombardi Trophy again.