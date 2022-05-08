The Most Improved Teams of the 2022 NFL Offseason

0 of 5

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals proved in 2021 just how much difference one offseason can make.

A healthy Joe Burrow was a big reason for the team going from 4-11-1 to AFC champions. But the additions of Trey Hendrickson, Larry Ogunjobi, Ja'Marr Chase and Evan McPherson also played critical roles.

The 2022 offseason has been characterized by whirlwind movement throughout the league. We've seen star quarterbacks and wide receivers traded, major free-agent signings and an NFL draft full of surprises.

So, who came out on top?

Here, we'll take a look at the most improved teams based on incoming talent as well as their 2022 outlook in comparison to their 2021 results. The difference between a team's win-loss record in 2021 and its 2022 win total over/under from DraftKings Sportsbook was considered in the rankings.