Report: Tensions Between Urban Meyer, Jaguars Players and Coaches 'Boiling Over'

Questions about Urban Meyer's future have reportedly reemerged amid growing tensions between the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, the team's players and members of his coaching staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported Saturday there have been "multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks," but so far there are "no signs" Jags owner Shad Khan is considering a change either now or following the 2021 season.

Meyer, who was hired in January, previously landed on the hot seat following a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

Rather than fly back to Jacksonville with the team, he remained in his home state of Ohio to visit family during the Jaguars' extra few days off. A video was then posted on social media that showed a woman who wasn't his wife dancing on him in a bar.

Meyer later explained he held a team meeting after his return, which included him "owning a stupid mistake."

"The fact that I became a distraction, I've got to earn their trust back from that," Meyer told reporters Oct. 6.

Khan released a statement at the time saying he'd "addressed this matter" with the team's head coach while rumors about his future swirled around the organization.

"What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable," Khan said. "I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Although the situation faded from the headlines, internal strife has continued behind the scenes.

Members of the organization have grown wary of Meyer's tendency to shift "blame to players and coaches," which has "exacerbated frustration" during a campaign when it's posted a 2-10 record, per Pelissero.

The NFL.com report listed several tension-filled interactions in recent weeks, including a heated argument between Meyer and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. at practice and quarterback Trevor Lawrence questioning the coach's decision to bench running back James Robinson during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition, Pelissero provided a tidbit about a recent meeting between the coaches:

"During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he's a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they've ever won and forcing them to defend their resumes."

As the issues continue to mount, the question shifts to whether Khan will consider changing his stance on Meyer in the coming weeks.

The Jaguars, who will soon be eliminated from playoff contention, have five games left in the regular season, starting Sunday when they visit Nissan Stadium to take on the Tennessee Titans.