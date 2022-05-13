Ranking the NFL's 7 Best Defenses After the 2022 Draft

0 of 7

John Amis/Associated Press

In an offseason characterized by quarterback and wide receiver movement, it can be easy to forget the vital role of defense in the quest for a Super Bowl.

There were plenty of offensive superstars who found new homes this offseason. The AFC, in particular, saw an arms race for offensive firepower throughout the spring. From Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson to Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, there were plenty of offenses that got much better.

But all that movement only serves to remind us how important defense is going to be for those that want to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Here, we'll project at the top defenses heading into the 2022 season. Previous performance in defense-adjusted value over average from Football Outsiders, ESPN's defensive efficiency and more traditional statistics were used as a baseline and adjusted based on talent acquired and lost this offseason.

The result is our list of the seven best defenses. These units feature the right balance of pass rushing, coverage and run defense to cause headaches for even the top offenses in 2022.