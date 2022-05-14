Updated NBA Playoff MVP Rankings: Giannis, Doncic, Butler Battling for Top Spot

0 of 7

Boston Globe/Getty Images

Yet another round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is about to be completed, which can mean only one thing: It's time to update our postseason MVP rankings.

Party poopers will keep pointing out this award doesn't actually exist. Congratulations to them on their devout hatred of fun. Also: This honor should absolutely exist. The NBA Finals—and soon-to-be Conference Finals—MVP designation isn't enough. So, if you really think about it, we're upholding our moral obligation to improve the game by handing out imaginary-that-should-be-actual hardware.

Anyway...

Jayson Tatum claimed the top spot last time around after coming off a scorching-hot thumping of the sad-sack Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Spoiler alert: He has abdicated that throne in this edition. To that end, there is a lot of movement within this ladder, including the arrival of new faces. That's the nature of the postseason's teensy-tiny sample size.

The field of inclusions will shrink to seven, down from 10, to account for the pared-down playoff field. Names from eliminated teams are eligible to make the top seven, but only if they made a second-round appearance. Apologies to Nikola Jokic and Brandon Ingram, who likely still snag a spot if we expand this to 10 players.

To the rankings machine!