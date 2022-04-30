2022 NBA Playoff MVP Rankings: Giannis, Tatum, CP3, Steph Headline Stacked Field

0 of 10

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Superhero smart alecks will see the headline and be quick to point out "But the NBA playoffs doesn't have an MVP award!"

First off: Thank you all for your service. And secondly, consider this our plea for the Association to institute a postseason MVP, one that's separate from the Finals MVP, an award handed out based upon a singular series rather than the entire playoffs.

Rankings will be based on everything we've seen so far. Players must have appeared in at least four games to be eligible. (Sorry, Devin Booker.) And to answer the question you no doubt have: Yes, candidates from eliminated squads can make the inaugural cut.

Brace yourself for some surprise inclusions. Small samples lend themselves to unexpected developments, so while many of the usual suspects populate this imaginary-yet-should-be-real-life exercise, standout non-stars will absolutely be crashing the party—in the best possible way.