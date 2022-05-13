WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

At WrestleMania Backlash, The Bloodline once again proved its dominance over WWE with a victory over Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in a stellar six-man tag team main event.

Friday night, the unsatisfied Raw Tag Team champions Randy Orton and Riddle confronted SmackDown tag champs The Usos as they continued their battle for tag team supremacy in WWE.

What would RK-Bro have in store for Jimmy and Jey as they sought to avenge the disappointing defeat from just five days earlier?

In other tag team action, would women's champions Naomi and Sasha Banks be able to thwart the challenge of Shayna Baszler and Natalya and retain the titles they captured back at WrestleMania?

Find out with this recap of the May 13 Fox broadcast.