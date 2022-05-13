WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13May 13, 2022
At WrestleMania Backlash, The Bloodline once again proved its dominance over WWE with a victory over Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in a stellar six-man tag team main event.
Friday night, the unsatisfied Raw Tag Team champions Randy Orton and Riddle confronted SmackDown tag champs The Usos as they continued their battle for tag team supremacy in WWE.
What would RK-Bro have in store for Jimmy and Jey as they sought to avenge the disappointing defeat from just five days earlier?
In other tag team action, would women's champions Naomi and Sasha Banks be able to thwart the challenge of Shayna Baszler and Natalya and retain the titles they captured back at WrestleMania?
Find out with this recap of the May 13 Fox broadcast.
Match Card
- Confrontation between RK-Bro and The Usos
- Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya
- Kofi Kingston vs. Butch
RK-Bro Promo; Riddle vs. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline Responded
- Zayn wore a Bloodline shirt, continuing his efforts to suck up to Reigns while calling himself a locker room leader.
- Riddle almost broke Zayn by ridiculously calling him Rusty, "because your hair looks like the color of rust."
- Orton leading a chant of "Rusty" is the absurd, wholesome goodness we are here for.
- Orton sold the hell out of a late-match near-fall that had the crowd fired up.
- Backstage, The Bloodline took exception to the outcome and vowed to give RK-Bro an answer later.
RK-Bro kicked off Friday's show to a thunderous ovation before Randy Orton cut to the chase and called out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Instead of The Head of the Table, Sami Zayn interrupted and urged the Raw tag team champions to go back to their own brand.
Orton coerced Zayn into a match with Riddle and if The Original Bro were to win, RK-Bro would get the tag team title unification match they should have had at WrestleMania Backlash. Adam Pearce confirmed the match, which was to take place immediately.
Riddle and Zayn tore the house down with a hell of an opener that saw some dramatic near-falls, a red-hot crowd hanging on to every one of them, and a great finish that saw the tag champion beat the referee's count back into the ring before delivering Bro Derek for the pinfall win.
Zayn continued to highlight his Bloodline sympathizer character while obliviously referring to himself as the locker room leader, while Riddle shined in a match that only added to the idea that The Original Bro is quickly becoming one of the workhorses of WWE.
A great start to the show that set up a face-to-face later in the night between the babyfaces and The Bloodline, as we saw via backstage vignette from Roman Reigns and The Usos.
Grade
A
Top Moments