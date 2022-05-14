UFC on ESPN 36: Blachowicz vs. Rakic Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will look to get back in the win column against Aleksandar Rakic in the main event of UFC on ESPN 36 Saturday night

The UFC's APEX Facility will play host to the 205-pound matchup and a card sprinkled with some other interesting fights.

Blachowicz hasn't fought since losing his belt to Glover Teixeira in October 2021. He'll now begin the hard work of trying to get back to that spot, and he draws an up-and-coming contender in his first trip back to the Octagon.

Another light heavyweight fight serves as the co-main event. Brawler Ion Cutelaba will meet Ryan Spann in a fight between two more names to keep an eye on in the division.

Here's a look at the complete card along with a preview of the biggest fights.