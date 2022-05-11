Free Agents Patriots Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The New England Patriots did a nice job of filling their roster holes throughout the offseason.

The Patriots used a slow build through free agency, trades and the 2022 NFL draft to land players at wide receiver, offensive line and in the secondary.

New England’s roster should be close to set ahead of training camp, but it could still make some improvements to prepare for the gauntlet that is expected in the AFC East.

The recent release of James Bradberry could have the attention of Bill Belichick and his staff. Bradberry is still a solid cornerback in the NFL and he may be a great fit around the current players at the position.

New England could take a long shot swing at one of the wide receivers left on the free agent market.

The DeVante Parker trade shored up a top four of himself, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.

An argument can be made that the Patriots still do not have a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver and that is something they may find on the open market.

New England should continue to look for offensive line improvements in case first-round pick Cole Strange struggles at points of the season.

The Patriots can’t afford to have Mac Jones on the ground much and they may look for a veteran player to help out.