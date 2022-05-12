Braves' Early Season Takeaways After 1st Month of Season

0 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It was a busy offseason for the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, as they said goodbye to homegrown superstar Freddie Freeman, replaced him with slugger Matt Olson and rebuilt the relief corps with a handful of outside additions.

That said, the biggest addition in 2022 was always going to be a healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. as he made his way back from a torn ACL that cost him the second half of the 2021 season, and he has picked up right where he left off last year since returning to the lineup.

Despite a talented roster, the Braves are off to a rocky start with a sub-.500 record that has dug them a good-sized early hole behind the upstart New York Mets.

Ahead, we've broken down the team's biggest early takeaways of the 2022 season.