Cowboys' Potential Trade, Cut Candidates After 2022 NFL Draft

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have a total of 92 signed players after the 2022 NFL draft.

After making nine picks in the NFL draft and signing around 20 undrafted free agents, this is most likely the largest the Cowboys roster will be in 2022. From here on out, it's more likely to contract than expand, and it isn't just those rookies who could be on the chopping block.

As camps and workouts start, the journey to cut the roster down to 53 will begin in earnest.

That process usually wields at least a few surprises. Whether it's through trades or outright releases, there are always some veterans who won't make those final cuts.

The draft and other offseason moves have shed some light on what the future may hold for some of those on the roster right now. Considering what the team has done and the general depth at their position, here are three Cowboys who could be trade or cut candidates as the offseason gives way to preseason.