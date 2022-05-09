Bloodline Is a Top 5 All-Time WWE Faction, More WrestleMania Backlash Hot Takes

3 of 4

The push and creative direction of Cody Rhodes early in his second WWE stint has already eclipsed that of his entire AEW run.

Despite his role as Executive Vice President of a company he helped create, Rhodes was oftentimes left to rely on his raw emotion and connection (or lack thereof) with the audience to get over what proved to be some truly lackluster storylines.

On top of that, as he discussed in the recently dropped Steve Austin: Broken Skull Sessions episode, he became somewhat of a one-dimensional gatekeeper character. He was the guy that newcomers and young stars had to beat to advance up the card. Some of that came at his own hand, as he readily admitted during the interview with The Texas Rattlesnake, but it still resulted in substandard creative and an audience burned out by the repetition and staleness.

It is no surprise that he admitted on that same episode that that role, and his desire to do a little more for himself, were contributing factors in his decision to leave the company he helped found.

In WWE, The American Nightmare is treated like the main event star he was from day one in AEW. With Vince McMahon overseeing his push, Rhodes has been treated like the mega-star he is. The colors, the pyro, the feud with Rollins and the simple reasoning for his return have all resonated with fans and have them believing that the second-generation competitor is one of the biggest stars in the entire industry, which he is.

A string of victories that have yet to see him devalued via 50-50 booking have only helped announce to the world that Rhodes is a premier player in the company.

Given a single motive of winning the WWE Championship that eluded his father and brother, and allowed to be his authentic self in high-profile matches and a main event-caliber feud, Rhodes has benefited from better booking than he received in AEW as a whole and appears poised to finally realize his fullest potential on a national stage.

There is plenty of potential for that to go sideways given WWE's history, but for now, he looks and feels the part of an industry giant, something that was lost fairly quickly in AEW, even with the grandiose entrance and quality matches against the likes of Brodie Lee, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara.