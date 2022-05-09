7 Fights We Need to See After UFC 274

0 of 7

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

UFC 274 went down on Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona, and it opened the door to a bunch of exciting matchup possibilities—including one involving Conor McGregor.

The card was headlined by a lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Brazil's Oliveira arrived in Phoenix as the champ but, after being stripped of the title for missing weight, became the No. 1 lightweight contender when he submitted Gaethje in Round 1.

UFC 274 was co-headlined by a strawweight title fight between champion Rose Namajunas and challenger Carla Esparza. It was not a great fight, but Esparza ultimately did enough to win a split decision and begin her second reign as the division's queen—just a week before her wedding.

Perhaps the biggest winner of the night was Michael Chandler, who added to an already extensive highlight reel by snuffing Tony Ferguson with a front kick to the face in Round 2. The win separated him from a pair of losses to Gaethje and Oliveira and reasserted him as a top lightweight contender.

Here's who we're hoping to see Oliveira, Esparza, Chandler and the other big stars of the card fight now that the dust has settled.