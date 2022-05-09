Preakness 2022: Known Odds, Schedule and Rich Strike Predictions

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will go down as one of the biggest shockers in the history of thoroughbred racing. An 80-1 long shot who wasn't even in the field days before the race, Rich Strike stunned everyone to win the first jewel of the prestigious Triple Crown.

The horse-racing world now turns its eyes toward Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness Stakes. Rich Strike was the second-biggest long shot to ever win the Derby—Donerail won the 1913 Kentucky Derby at 91-1 odds—but can continue a miraculous run toward a Triple Crown with a win in Baltimore.

Other top Derby contenders, like Zandon and Epicenter, are expected to run at Pimlico as well, though the field is far from set.

Fans will undoubtedly be treated to another exciting race later this month, though, if Rich Strike does enter, don't expect him to be such a massive underdog.

Here's all the early information you need to know for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, including race information and the early odds.