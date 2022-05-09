Preakness 2022: Known Odds, Schedule and Rich Strike Predictions

Preakness 2022: Known Odds, Schedule and Rich Strike PredictionsMay 9, 2022
The 2022 Kentucky Derby will go down as one of the biggest shockers in the history of thoroughbred racing. An 80-1 long shot who wasn't even in the field days before the race, Rich Strike stunned everyone to win the first jewel of the prestigious Triple Crown.
The horse-racing world now turns its eyes toward Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness Stakes. Rich Strike was the second-biggest long shot to ever win the Derby—Donerail won the 1913 Kentucky Derby at 91-1 odds—but can continue a miraculous run toward a Triple Crown with a win in Baltimore.
Other top Derby contenders, like Zandon and Epicenter, are expected to run at Pimlico as well, though the field is far from set.
Fans will undoubtedly be treated to another exciting race later this month, though, if Rich Strike does enter, don't expect him to be such a massive underdog.
Here's all the early information you need to know for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, including race information and the early odds.
2022 Preakness Stakes
Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
When: Saturday, May 21
Post Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
TV Coverage Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV and Live Steam: NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and Peacock (pre-race coverage on CNBC from 2-4 p.m. ET)
Early Odds
Accurate betting odds won't be available until the official field is announced, but the early odds—according to Sports Betting Dime—are as follows:
Epicenter 5-2
Zandon 7-2
Rich Strike 5-1
Taiba 10-1
Messier 10-1
Mo Donegal 12-1
Simplification 16-1
Barber Road 16-1
White Abarrio 16-1
Jack Christopher 16-1
Smile Happy 20-1
Preview and Predictions
In the opening odds listed, all of the horses were Derby participants with the exception of the Chad Brown-trained Jack Christopher. The colt underwent shin surgery in the fall and wasn't back up to speed in time for the Derby. However, Jack Christopher did win the Grade 2 Pat Day Mile Stakes on the Derby undercard.
Another non-Derby participant that could join the fray is Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath. The filly Trainer D. Wayne Lukas said he plans to make a decision on the Preakness later this week, according to Nicole Russo of Daily Racing Form.
As for the early favorites, there are no surprises. Epicenter and Zandon were vying for the lead just before Rich Strike's surprising surge—which can be seen in this beautiful overshot shot from NBC Sports. Rich Strike is among the favorites too, but might struggle to win on the slightly shorter 1 3/16-mile track.
Rich Strike didn't pull ahead until the final seconds, and even then, his victory was a shock to trainer Eric Reed.
"I fell down the paddock when he hit the wire," Reed said, per David K. Li and Dennis Romero of NBC News. "... We're not supposed to be here."
Rich Strike was indeed a late entry, joining the Derby field only after Ethereal Road's Friday morning scratch. The horse won't take anyone by surprise at Pimlico and might not get the opportunity to close at the finish.
Jockey Sonny Leon may have to take a different approach if he's going to win on the shorter track.
My early pick is Epicenter, who stalked then surged in the final furlong but failed to hold off the underdog. Had the Derby ended a few seconds sooner—which it will at Pimlico—the post-time favorite would have won.
We haven't had a Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018, and we may not get another this year. However, that takes nothing away from Rich Strike's history-making championship run on Saturday.