    Kentucky Derby Results 2022: Finishing Order, Replay Video and Payouts

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2022

      Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

      It was the biggest upset in the Kentucky Derby in more than 100 years. 

      Rich Strike wasn’t even supposed to be in the field for the 148th running of the Derby. He had been entered as an alternate by trainer Eric R. Reed and owner Rick Dawson of RED TR-Racing, LLC, and only entered the field on Friday morning when Ethereal Road was scratched.  

      Even after that, Rich Strike was installed at 80-1 odds, the longest shot in the race, and came into Churchill Downs on a five-race losing streak. Donerail (91.5-1 odds) in 1913 still holds the record for the longest odds to win the race.

      And after the most exciting two minutes in sports on Saturday evening, he had won. 

      Whether you missed it or still can’t quite wrap your mind around it, we’ll take another look at the replay video of Rich Strike’s Run for the Roses win and go over the full finishing order and payouts for this year’s Kentucky Derby.

    Kentucky Derby Recap and Replay Video

      NBC Sports @NBCSports

      WHERE DID HE COME FROM!? Rich Strike (80-1) comes down the stretch to score one of the biggest upset wins in @KentuckyDerby history. #KyDerby https://t.co/NPsYvPauVc

      By post time for the Derby, Epicenter had been installed as the clear favorite, with Taiba, Zandon and Mo Donegal in the mix, as well. And sure enough, once the horses were off, it appeared that Epicenter and Zandon would jockey for position until the finish line. 

      However, no one had counted on Rich Strike’s second wind and jockey Sonny Leon expert maneuvering to get his horse in position to win it all. 

      Starting out of gate No. 21, Leon worked Rich Strike past some slower horses early on and then, when the opportunity presented itself, moved back inside to run up the rail as the frontrunners began to tire out. 

      On the NBC broadcast, Reed credited Leon with the "greatest ride that I've ever seen."

      It was the first Derby win for Reed as well as Leon.

      "This is the reason everybody does this," Reed said with emotion on the NBC broadcast. "We're not supposed to be here, but I knew this horse loved the track and he'd been training so good all year."

    Kentucky Derby Finishing Order and Payouts

      Jamie Squire/Getty Images

      Kentucky Derby Results

      1. Rich Strike

      2. Epicenter

      3. Zandon

      4. Simplification 

      5. Mo Donegal 

      6. Barber Road

      7. Tawny Port

      8. Smile Happy

      9. Tiz the Bomb

      10. Zozos 

      11. Classic Causeway

      12. Taiba

      13. Crown Pride

      14. Happy Jack 

      15. Messier

      16. White Abarrio

      17. Charge It

      18. Cyberknife

      19. Pioneer of Medina

      20. Summer of Tomorrow 

           

      Kentucky Derby Payouts

      Win: No. 21 Rich Strike ($163.60, $74.20, $29.40)

      Place: No. 3 Epicenter ($7.40, $5.20)

      Show: No. 10 Zandon ($5.60)

      Exacta: 21-3 ($1 exacta paid $2,050.60)

      Trifecta:  21-3-10 ($0.50 trifecta paid $7,435.35)

      Superfecta: 21-3-10-13 ($1 superfecta paid $321,500.10)

           

      Rich Strike and his team netted a cool $1.86 million prize purse. Second-place finisher Epicenter won $600,000, and third-place finisher Zandon took home $300,000.

      Placing a $2 bet on Rich Strike to win it all would have netted $163.60, the second-biggest payoff in Derby history after Donerail (where $2 would have net $184.90). 

      That’s not bad, but what if you had placed a $1 superfecta bet on Rich Strike, Epicenter (4-1), Zandon (6-1) and Simplification (35-1) finishing Nos. 1-4? 

      Well, you’d be $321,500.10 richer as we speak.

      As for Rich Strike, he had just $111,289 to his name in his seven career races coming into Saturday. 

      Considering he was claimed by Reed on behalf of Dawson for $30,000 after a maiden race last year, we’d say Rich Strike has more than earned his keep. 

            

      Final odds via KentuckyDerby.com.

