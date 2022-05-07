Kentucky Derby Results 2022: Finishing Order, Replay Video and Payouts

0 of 2

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It was the biggest upset in the Kentucky Derby in more than 100 years.

Rich Strike wasn’t even supposed to be in the field for the 148th running of the Derby. He had been entered as an alternate by trainer Eric R. Reed and owner Rick Dawson of RED TR-Racing, LLC, and only entered the field on Friday morning when Ethereal Road was scratched.

Even after that, Rich Strike was installed at 80-1 odds, the longest shot in the race, and came into Churchill Downs on a five-race losing streak. Donerail (91.5-1 odds) in 1913 still holds the record for the longest odds to win the race.

And after the most exciting two minutes in sports on Saturday evening, he had won.

Whether you missed it or still can’t quite wrap your mind around it, we’ll take another look at the replay video of Rich Strike’s Run for the Roses win and go over the full finishing order and payouts for this year’s Kentucky Derby.