MLB Hitter Rankings: Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado Rising; 2021 MVPs Plummeting

0 of 10

Diamond Images/Getty Images

"Hot Corner" is taking on a whole new meaning in 2022 with San Diego's Manny Machado, St. Louis' Nolan Arenado and Cleveland's Jose Ramirez among the best hitters in Major League Baseball.

Based on a combination of contact, power, plate discipline and baserunning, we've cobbled together a ranking of the current 10 best hitters in baseball. (Baserunning is less important than the other three, but that key component of baseball did give some guys a boost.) A report card grade has been assigned for each of the four categories, and rankings are loosely based on each player's average grade.

Regarding the plummeting MVPs in the headline, both Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper were top five when our Brandon Scott ranked the 10 best hitters this preseason. But with both of those stars currently below .300 in on-base percentage, they drop out of the top 10 to make room for players who have actually hit well so far.

Also of note, both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. did not crack the top 10, as the focus here is predominantly on statistics accrued thus far in 2022. Although, with two home runs and three stolen bases in his first eight games back from a torn ACL, Acuna is already making quite the case for the top 10.

Honorable Mentions: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Eric Hosmer, Ty France, Tommy Edman, Wander Franco, Tim Anderson, J.P. Crawford, C.J. Cron, Rowdy Tellez, Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr.

Unless otherwise noted, statistics are current through the start of play on Sunday, May 8.