UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

Lots of great fights fill Saturday's UFC 274 card in Phoenix, but none hold a candle to the main event: a lightweight title bout between champion Charles Oliveira (32-8) and challenger Justin Gaethje (23-3).

Oliveira became the champ last year, when he weathered an early storm to knock out Michael Chandler for the vacant title. He then defended his belt in December, cashing as a slight underdog to submit former interim champ Dustin Poirier in Round 3. Those victories extended the Brazilian's win streak to 10—one that includes victories over Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, Jared Gordon, Jim Miller and Clay Guida.

Gaethje hasn't been as consistent as Oliveira of late, but he long ago cemented himself as one of the world's best fighters. In his last bout, the American asserted himself as the lightweight division's No. 1 contender with a thrilling decision win over Chandler. That fight separated him from a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a failed bid for the lightweight title, which was preceded by consecutive stoppage wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Ferguson.

Not only are Oliveira and Gaethje the best lightweights in the world, but they're also two of the most prolific finishers in the sport regardless of weight class. Oliveira holds the record for most finishes in UFC history, at 18, and most submissions in UFC history, at 15. Gaethje, meanwhile, has finished a ridiculous 19 of his 23 victories by knockout or TKO (five in the UFC).

Needless to say, this is an incredible fight that could end any number of ways. Keep scrolling to see how the two fighters match up on paper and read our best guess as to how the matchup ends.