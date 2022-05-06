Offseason Trade Ideas to Land NBA Superstars New Sidekicks

1 of 4

Dallas Mavericks receive: Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Utah Jazz receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, No. 26 pick (can't be traded until after the draft) and 2025 first-round pick

After seemingly plateauing with a third first-round exit in four years, the Jazz loom as the league's likeliest plug-puller this summer. Even if they don't go into total demolition mode, substantial change feels imminent.

It feels almost certain one of Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell goes—if not both—though the former is a likelier candidate since he is older and limited on the offensive end.

If the Jazz put Gobert up for grabs, the Mavericks will have "significant interest," Tim MacMahon said on The Lowe Post Podcast (h/t Kevin Gray Jr.). The interest is well-founded.

Luka Doncic is a savant-level creator out of pick-and-rolls, and Gobert, the league's leader in field-goal percentage in three of the past four seasons, is one of the best screen-and-rollers in the business.

At the other end, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year could anchor a defense already trending up under head coach Jason Kidd. That Dallas could do this deal without losing Dorian Finney-Smith or Maxi Kleber would only send the defensive ceiling higher.

Of course, as a concession for keeping some of their key pieces, the Mavs have to take back 34-year-old Mike Conley, who showed his age in the playoffs and is owed at least $37 million over the next two seasons (partial guarantee for 2023-24).

Still, Conley would be a capable option if Dallas needs to replace free-agent Jalen Brunson. As a small incentive, the Mavs would also get a crack at Nickeil Alexander-Walker's development.

The Jazz would not get a marquee asset here, but if they keep Mitchell around, they might prefer a collection of plug-and-play veterans over a more future-focused package. They would still fetch a pair of first-rounders plus Josh Green, 2020's No. 18 pick who started carving a niche as an active defender and off-ball cutter.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell would all have a chance to start in Utah. Tim Hardaway Jr. could team with Jordan Clarkson to give the Jazz one of the league's most ignitable scoring tandems on the second unit.

The Jazz would be down a single star, but they would have more depth and assets to potentially chase a second one.