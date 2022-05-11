Every NFL Team's 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make the RosterMay 11, 2022
Every NFL Team's 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make the Roster
If first-round picks serve as the foundation of a team's roster, undrafted free agents are the joists to provide a sturdy floor.
Every young man wants to hear his name called during the NFL draft, but a late-round draft selection isn't always in an individual's best interests. The previous statement may seem counterintuitive. However, undrafted free agents get to negotiate their deals and sign wherever they like, depending on available opportunities, of course.
A prospect and his representation can look at each suitor's projected depth chart to figure out where the best opportunities may lie. In doing so, the chances of making a roster increase. The numbers back up this approach.
More former undrafted players made NFL rosters at the start of last season than those selected in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds combined, per Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti.
An intersection of ability and opportunity indicates those undrafted individuals with the best chance of making their respective roster for the 2022 campaign.
Arizona Cardinals: CB Darrell Baker Jr.
Despite a continued need at cornerback, the Arizona Cardinals waited until the seventh round to address the position with the selection of Valdosta State's Christian Matthew.
However, his addition to the roster isn't enough. This comes a year after investing fourth- and sixth-round picks at the position. Furthermore, the latter selection, Tay Gowan, was included in the trade for veteran tight end Zach Ertz.
The Cardinals simply haven't emphasized cornerback despite playing in a pass-first league. The group boils down to Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson and Jeff Gladney, the latter of whom recently returned to football after missing an entire season while facing charges of felony assault—a jury found him not guilty in March.
Darrell Baker Jr. has the maturity (sixth-year senior) and explosive athletic traits to make an instant impact as part of the rotation or on special teams. He's a 6'0" cornerback with 32-inch arms, a 4.39-second 40-yard-dash speed, a 41.5-inch vertical and an 11'4" broad jump, per the Shrine Bowl's Eric Galko.
Atlanta Falcons: WR Stanley Berryhill III
The Atlanta Falcons need bodies at wide receiver and everywhere else.
The organization drafted USC's Drake London with this year's eighth overall pick. Otherwise, Olamide Zaccheaus is the team's top returning wide receiver with 31 catches for 406 yards.
From there, the Falcons wide receiver depth chart consists of Auden Tate, Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, Chad Hansen, Austin Trammell and a few undrafted rookies.
Stanley Berryhill III has an upper hand among the undrafted options because he showed continued improvement at a Power Five school. Berryhill set career-highs in 2021 with 83 receptions for 744 yards.
Coaches also named him a first-team All-Pac-12 performer for his all-purpose/special teams contributions.
Berryhill brings excellent return skills with the ability to field punts and kicks. His 6.4 yards per carry also finished first among Wildcats with 15 or more carries last season. The wide receiver can contribute in different phases of the game, which makes him extremely valuable to a team that lacks weapons.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Makai Polk
The Baltimore Ravens crushed yet another draft class, though some weren't as bullish on their approach to take the highest-rated player on their board time and time again because the organization didn't adequately address wide receiver.
"They just stick so heavily to their board that if someone is higher than a wide receiver, they are definitely going to take that other person, but they might be a little slow in adjusting to positional importance," an anonymous executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando.
Baltimore did concentrate on the position after the event and signed six undrafted wide receivers.
Of the six, Makai Polk's comes with the best pedigree. He finished second in the nation last season with 105 catches. Granted, Polk played in Mike Leach's Air Raid system and is a marginal athlete, recording a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical and 9'11" broad jump at the combine.
However, he's a 6'3" target who was the No. 1 receiver in a pass-heavy offense while playing against elite competition. And after trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals, the Ravens need all the help they can get at wide receiver.
Buffalo Bills: TE Jalen Wydermyer
No prospect experienced a greater fall from grace during this year's NFL draft cycle than Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer.
The three-time second-team All-SEC selection looked like a future early-round pick based on his early play for the Aggies. Wydermyer caught 78 passes for 953 yards and 12 touchdowns during his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
His play didn't drastically improve as a junior, though. To make matters worse, Wydermyer's abysmal predraft testing was enough to take him off boards completely, but there's talent still there. A player couldn't contribute as he did in the SEC without some semblance of ability, and the Buffalo Bills will get a chance to maximize the 21-year-old's capabilities.
A long-term plan should be in place since the team's trio of tight ends—Dawson Knox, O.J. Howard and Tommy Sweeney—are all free agents after the upcoming season. Wydermyer should have an opportunity to learn and commit himself to professional preparation.
Carolina Panthers: WR Charleston Rambo
Since the Carolina Panthers didn't find a way to upgrade at the quarterback position, the next-best solution is building the best possible offensive surrounding cast.
The selection of Ikem Ekwonu with this year's sixth overall pick was a great start. A lack of draft assets really prevented the team from doing much more, though Cade Mays' selection in the sixth round should further help the team's rebuilt offensive front.
General manager Scott Fitterer refrained from drafting any offensive weapons. To be fair, a healthy Christian McCaffrey will go a long way to help the unit. Also, the Panthers already have DJ Moore and Robby Anderson in place, as well as the offseason acquisition of Rashard Higgins.
Nonetheless, Charleston Rambo can give the team another threat as a receiver and returner. Last season, Rambo set career-highs with 79 receptions for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns. He's much quicker than his 4.57-second 40-yard-dash speed indicates, which is evident through his penchant for downfield plays.
Chicago Bears: TE Chase Allen
The Chicago Bears need weapons. Any will do.
Some irony exists when reading the previous sentence and then realizing Chase Allen is the undrafted free agent most likely to make the team's roster. After all, Allen never had more than 26 receptions or 264 receiving yards during his time with the Iowa State Cyclones.
But Allen is a true Y-tight end and a 6'6" target to work the short area of the field and the red zone. He wasn't prominently featured in Iowa State's offense because A) Breece Hall served as the focal point of a run-first scheme, and B) the Cyclones also featured three-time first-team All-Big 12 tight end Charlie Kolar.
Allen was still a big part of the team's offense, but he never had the opportunity to be one of the top guys. He can emulate his role in Chicago alongside Cole Kmet and give the Bears two massive targets whenever they're in 12 personnel.
Cincinnati Bengals: IOL Ben Brown
The Cincinnati Bengals significantly upgraded their offensive front with the additions of La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. The organization decided to concentrate on its secondary early in the draft and didn't select another offensive lineman until it chose Cordell Volson with a fourth-round pick.
Cincinnati has plenty of bodies beyond their reworked starting group, but every team requires a quality utility lineman capable of playing center and both guard spots.
Ben Brown started 30 games at right guard and 10 at center before a torn bicep tendon cost him the second half of his final collegiate campaign. Even so, the interior blocker received a draftable grade by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department.
The 6'5", 312-pound Brown can compete with Trey Hill, who the Bengals selected in last year's sixth round, to serve as Karras' immediate backup and provide extra depth behind Cappa and whoever starts at left guard.
Cleveland Browns: CB Shaun Jolly
The Cleveland Browns feature one of the league's best overall rosters, though it still has a couple of soft spots—defensive line and wide receiver jump to the forefront. But cornerback is interesting after the organization chose to trade nickel corner Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Cleveland made the move after it acquired Martin Emerson with its initial pick of this year's draft class. Emerson primarily played as an outside corner with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but he could move over the slot after practicing in the role. Denzel Ward can bump inside on occasion as well.
Shaun Jolly gives the Browns an alternative with a more traditional nickel skill set. Though Cleveland tends to like their corners big and long, Jolly is compact and tenacious. Furthermore, quality corner depth is necessary in Cleveland since Ward and Greedy Williams both have extensive injury histories.
Dallas Cowboys: S Markquese Bell
Two things about the NFL draft should always be followed closely. A player an organization brings in for a top-30 visit shows significant interest. And as it pertains to undrafted free agents (and all things in professional football), follow the money.
For the Dallas Cowboys, those two truisms met when they signed Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell. The defensive back took a top-30 visit to Dallas, then signed a hefty $200,000 guarantee on his undrafted free-agent deal, according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.
The fact a 6'2", 212-pound safety with 4.41-second 40-yard-dash speed went undrafted is surprising, though Bell is much better playing downhill with the ball in front of him than turning and covering targets down the field.
Besides, the Cowboys aren't necessarily set at safety beyond this year since the team can easily get out of Jayron Kearse's and Malik Hooker's deals after the upcoming season.
Denver Broncos: LB Kana'i Mauga
The Denver Broncos refrained from drafting an off-ball linebacker in this year's class.
The team still has Josey Jewell to man the middle of the field, and it signed Alex Singleton this offseason after leading the Philadelphia Eagles in tackles the last two seasons.
Denver also drafted Justin Strnad in the fifth round of last year's class, and he started five games in 2020. Jonas Griffith started four games in his second season, and he could certainly fill in behind those already mentioned.
However, there's a vacancy for a fifth linebacker who can help on special teams.
USC's Kana'i Mauga doesn't just see a chance to make the team, though. He told KHON News' Alan Hoshida that the Broncos presented the possibility to compete for a starting position. Mauga's best season on campus came last year when he led the Trojans with 91 total tackles.
Detroit Lions: OT Obinna Eze
The Detroit Lions are set at both offensive tackle spots...for now.
Obviously, Penei Sewell should be with the franchise for a long time after the Lions chose the 2019 Outland Trophy winner with the seventh pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Meanwhile, Taylor Decker's status becomes interesting over the next two years. If the Lions choose to do so, the team can release Decker with a June 1 designation in 2023 and save $11.5 million, per Over The Cap. That number grows to $13.7 in 2024—but that's a discussion for down the road.
Now, the Lions are looking at Obinna Eze as a possible swing tackle. Eze was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Memphis Tigers before he transferred to TCU and became the Horned Frogs' blindside protector.
The Nigerian is still learning the game after starting as a junior in high school. The former basketball standout needs to work on his technique and consistency, but he could blossom in a professional setting and become well worth the Lions' investment.
Green Bay Packers: RB Tyler Goodson
The NFL draft didn't go as planned for running back Tyler Goodson after the junior declared early for the event. Despite the disappointment he surely experienced, a chance to play in the Green Bay Packers offense alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers is an exciting proposition.
Goodson is another potential weapon in the Packers backfield behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Goodson has a chance to push Kylin Hill and Patrick Taylor because he brings a similar skill set as Jones.
The 5'9", 197-pound ball-carrier lacks the build teams prefer. Yet Goodson has 4.42-second 40-yard-dash speed, a natural ability to catch the football (70 career receptions) and production in the Big Ten Conference, which began during his true freshman campaign.
Furthermore, Goodson worked in a pro-style system at Iowa and led the team in rushing each of his three seasons.
Houston Texans: S Kolby Harvell-Peel
The Houston Texans' setup at safety is fascinating based on what's currently available, including those players acquired by general manager Nick Caserio.
Three of the team's top four safeties didn't even enter the league at the position. Eric Murray and M.J. Stewart played cornerback for the Minnesota Gophers and North Carolina Tar Heels, respectively. This year's second-round pick, Jalen Pitre, played over the slot on 74.3 percent of his career collegiate snaps, per Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle.
Stewart found himself a nice little niche as the nickel corner for the Cleveland Browns last season. On top of those factors, Caserio comes from the New England Patriots, where safeties are valued for their flexibility.
Kolby Harvell-Peel is a 213-pound defensive back who plays with physicality and provides some punch when working in the box but also shows the ability to drop deep third. He can give the Texans a little more of a traditional safety.
Indianapolis Colts: OT Ryan Van Demark
The Indianapolis Colts filled three of the traditional four premium positions this offseason with established veterans. Matt Ryan takes over behind center, Yannick Ngakoue is ready to provide more of a pass rush and Stephon Gilmore is now the team's top cover corner.
Left tackle hadn't been addressed in quite the same manner, though.
General manager Chris Ballard re-signed Matt Pryor to give him the first crack at blindside duties after one promising start at the spot last season. The organization also drafted Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann in this year's third round.
Those two moves didn't stop Indianapolis from signing Connecticut's Ryan Van Demark to the largest undrafted free-agent deal among its incoming group.
Van Demark is an excellent athlete and started at left tackle for the Huskies in each of the last three years. Though he shouldn't be considered a strong option to start yet, the 6'7", 307-pound blocker provides a younger alternative to the recently signed Dennis Kelly as the roster's swing tackle.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Kevin Austin Jr.
The more, the merrier when it comes to placing weapons around Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The team went and signed wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, as well as tight end Evan Engram. General manager Trent Baalke also fortified the offensive front with the additions of five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff and third-round rookie Luke Fortner.
But the offense could still use more explosive players in the passing game.
Notre Dame's Kevin Austin Jr. is a top-shelf athlete. According to Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte, the 6'2", 200-pound wide receiver posted a top-20 relative athletic score over the last 35 years. Austin finally emerged in 2021 with 48 receptions for 888 yards.
He violated team rules in 2019, resulting in a season-long suspension, and foot injuries derailed his '20 campaign, but everything came together last season. Austin has the physical tools to build upon the performance at the professional level.
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Justyn Ross
Justyn Ross is a first-round talent whose collegiate career took an unfortunate turn due to injuries beyond his control.
As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted, Ross required surgical fusion of his upper cervical spine and surgical fusion at a level below. Understandably, medical reports scared teams away from drafting the wide receiver despite his immense talent.
During his first two seasons with Clemson, Ross caught 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns. He then missed all of the 2020 campaign as he dealt with the neck surgeries before returning last season and not quite looking the same, though the Tigers' atrocious quarterback play and a foot injury certainly didn't help matters.
The rookie is now paired with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes and couldn't be in a better place to maximize his potential.
"Of course I'm ready to prove everybody wrong," Ross told reporters, "I'm just trying to feel my spot and play my part on the team. I'm just trying to fill my role and trying to get all the way I was."
Las Vegas Raiders: DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
A different type of culture and player should emerge over time in Las Vegas with the New England Patriots-groomed Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler now leading the Raiders.
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa fits the team's defensive front with the ability to bounce between 3-technique and 5-technique. The 6'2", 270-pound defender isn't a traditional edge, though he provides the type of flexibility the Raiders should now prefer with Patrick Graham calling plays as defensive coordinator.
Las Vegas isn't exactly settled along the defensive interior, either. Johnathan Hankins, Vernon Butler, Andrew Billings and Kyle Peko are operating under one-year deals with minimal investment—none of them will make more than $1.3 million this season.
The likes of Bilal Nichols, fourth-round rookie Neil Farrell Jr., fifth-rounder Matthew Butler and Tagovailoa-Amosa can provide the type of looks the team eventually wants to employ.
Los Angeles Chargers: Edge Ty Shelby
The Los Angeles Chargers knew they weren't done adding another edge-defender once the draft concluded.
"We're going to have to look elsewhere," head coach Brandon Staley told reporters. "Whether it's an undrafted free agent right now, or veteran free agent, or before the first game. Some time before the first game."
Why not do both? Well, that's exactly what the Chargers chose to do. The organization signed veteran Kyle Van Noy and brought in the undrafted Ty Shelby.
Van Noy, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa provide Los Angeles with an awesome edge trio, but an injection of youth could help from a depth perspective.
Shelby presents intriguing traits, playing for Louisiana's basketball team— albeit in a limited role. But the 6'4", 259-pound edge-defender has the length and athleticism to develop into a quality pass-rusher if given time to learn behind the Chargers' veterans.
Los Angeles Rams: K/P Cameron Dicker
Very few get excited when talking about specialists, but they're essential.
The Los Angeles Rams chose to release four-time first-team All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker after last season's Super Bowl victory. Hekker's punting average decreased in each of the last two seasons and hit a career-low last year at 44.2 yards per punt.
General manager Les Snead did sign Riley Dixon this offseason, though his punting average last season basically mimicked Hekker's output.
Los Angeles quickly signed Texas' Cameron Dicker shortly after the draft ended. Dicker punted, kicked and served as the Longhorns' kickoff specialist and excelled in his only season as the team's primary punter at 46.8 yards per boot. He should be expected to grow into the role if he's committed to it on a full-time basis.
Miami Dolphins: OT Kellen Diesch
The Miami Dolphins had the fewest draft assets in the 2022 draft. Among their four selections, the franchise didn't select a single offensive lineman after fielding the league's worst front five last season, per Pro Football Focus.
To be fair, the organization already signed free agents Terron Armstead and Connor Williams to secure the unit's left side. Even so, Armstead never played a full slate of games during his nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints.
Arizona State's Kellen Diesch was one of the class' smoothest and easiest-moving tackle prospects. A lack of length became one of the primary issues why the Arizona State product went undrafted, as he is a 6'7" blocker with 32 1/4-inch arms.
However, the second-team All-Pac-12 performer ranked second among all of the available offensive tackle prospects in pressure rate allowed during true pass sets, per Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle. Diesch should fit right into the Dolphins' heavy zone scheme under head coach Mike McDaniel.
Minnesota Vikings: Edge Luiji Vilain
The Minnesota Vikings see something in edge-rusher Luiji Vilain, who took a circuitous path to become a professional football player.
The native Canadian, who grew up the son of Haitian immigrants, didn't play football until his junior year of high school, but he caught the attention of the Michigan Wolverines. Unfortunately, Vilain suffered knee injuries during his first two seasons on campus and then served in a rotational role the next two years. The potential was always there, though.
"I think the Vikings got a big steal getting him in free agency," Indianapolis Colts defensive end and former Michigan teammate Kwity Paye told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson. "He's just that type of player where I feel he didn't get his fair chance at Michigan, but he's going to definitely maximize his opportunity and give the Vikings everything he has. He's an extremely gifted athlete."
Vilain transferred to Wake Forest for one season and recorded a team-leading eight sacks. His fit in Ed Donatell's scheme is ideal, while starters Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith have injury concerns of their own.
New England Patriots: QB D'Eriq King
The New England Patriots' Bill Belichick may value versatility more than any other NFL head coach. It came as absolutely no surprise when the organization signed former Miami quarterback D'Eriq King as an undrafted free agent.
"I talked to (Patriots director of player personnel) Matt Groh, and he was excited," King told NESN's Zack Cox. "... He told me I'll do a little bit of everything—receiver, quarterback, running back—whatever I can do to stick.
"...I'm definitely motivated, and you have a chip on your shoulder, whether you get drafted or not. I've played quarterback my whole life, but I think I can be a pretty good receiver, as well."
Once upon a time, Julian Edelman made the same transition, though King brings previous experience as a wide receiver with 58 receptions during his first two seasons with the Houston Cougars. King can provide depth at multiple positions, which provides the team with significant value.
New Orleans Saints: S Smoke Monday
The way New Orleans Saints safeties have endeared themselves to the fanbase is currently off the charts.
The free-agent signing of Tyrann Mathieu is a dream come true for the New Orleans native. He sees his return to the Big Easy as a calling more than just playing football in his hometown.
It would be unfair to paint an undrafted free agent in the same light as one of the league's premier defenders. Plus, Smoke Monday is not a native son. He's a product of Atlanta, but he still won the hearts of the Saints faithful by immediately putting on a Drew Brees jersey and talking smack about his hometown Falcons.
On the field, Monday is a tone-setter who will light up receivers working across the middle. While Mathieu and C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be playing all over the place, Monday can be a traditional strong safety when needed.
New York Giants: DL Christopher Hinton Jr.
This offseason, the New York Giants moved on from Austin Johnson and Danny Shelton. A lot of beef is now missing along the team's defensive interior.
Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams serve as the front line of the Giants' defense and will get help on the edges from Azeez Ojulari and this year's fifth overall pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux.
But added size and strength in the middle for depth was still a necessity. The selection of the 327-pound D.J. Davidson with this year's 147th overall pick certainly helps.
Christopher Hinton Jr. adds even more mass after serving as Michigan's space-eater so Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo could go to work. Even as an undrafted free agent, Hinton presents significant upside as a 21-year-old prospect with NFL bloodlines. His father, Chris, was a seven-time Pro-Bowler in 13 seasons with the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings.
The former 5-star recruit needs to show more consistency regarding his ability to get up the field and reestablish the line of scrimmage, though.
New York Jets: RB Zonovan Knight
The New York Jets have a fun backfield to play in Mike LaFleur's offensive scheme.
Breece Hall enters the lineup as the likely lead back after general manager Joe Douglas used the 36th overall pick to land the draft's RB1. Michael Carter flashed as a rookie with a team-leading 639 rushing yards last season. Veteran Tevin Coleman remains on the roster, though his deal is for only $1.5 million this year.
Douglas continued to add to the backfield when the front office signed North Carolina State running back Zonovan Knight. The Wolfpack coaching staff never featured Knight, but he led the team with over 700 rushing yards in each of the last three seasons.
The 209-pound ball-carrier lacks a top gear. However, he's excellent at working in small spaces to make defenders whiff. In fact, Knight led the ACC with 95 forced missed tackles since the start of the 2020 season, per Pro Football Focus.
Philadelphia Eagles: CB Mario Goodrich
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't spend a single draft pick on a cornerback despite an obvious need to find a bigger and longer option to work the outside spot opposite Darius Slay. Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson will give the unit quality reps, but both are better suited working over the slot.
Mario Goodrich has a slender frame (176 pounds), but he's a 6'0" corner with 30 5/8-inch arms. According to Pro Football Focus, Goodrich even graded higher last season than teammate Andrew Booth Jr., who landed in this year's second round.
The Eagles made sure to land Goodrich, too. Since the team's last pick came in the sixth round, general manager Howie Roseman didn't even have a chance to take a flyer on a late-round corner. So, the team landed Goodrich by guaranteeing $217,000 of his free-agent deal, which is more than they would have paid a seventh-round draft pick.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Edge Tyree Johnson
The Texas A&M Aggies featured a loaded defensive front last season.
DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons heard their names called during the NFL draft's third and fourth rounds, respectively. Jayden Peevy joined the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. Tyree Johnson, meanwhile, joined Leal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Johnson couldn't have landed in a better situation as an undersized (6'2 1/2", 248 pounds) edge-defender who doesn't have the size, strength or length to consistently hold up as an end-of-the-line defensive end. Instead, he'll join Pittsburgh's outside linebackers with the possibility to flourish as a sub-package pass rusher.
Despite all of the previous talent mentioned, the team awarded Johnson its Defensive Playmaker Award after tying as the Aggies leader with 8.5 sacks in 2021. He flew off the ball compared to his counterparts and has the necessary quickness and flexibility to affect games on passing downs.
San Francisco 49ers: IOL Dohnovan West
San Francisco 49ers center Alex Mack has yet to formally announce a decision on whether he plans to play this fall or not. However, 49ers general manager John Lynch provided a strong indicator of which way the 36-year-old pivot is leaning.
"Had another discussion with him the last couple days," Lynch told reporters. "That situation is fluid, but we've collected all the information we needed to coming into the draft."
Lynch didn't draft a center during the event.
Even if Mack returns, his time in the sport is short. The Niners built a contingency plan by signing Arizona State's Dohnovan West and Mercer's Jason Poe as undrafted free agents. Of the two, West is the more traditional center (6'3", 296 pounds) and a younger prospect after starting as a true freshman in the Pac-12 Conference and then declaring early as an underclassman.
Either way, San Francisco tapped into a potential long-term pipeline over the ball.
Seattle Seahawks: S Bubba Bolden
Bubba Bolden developed into a turnover machine and the alpha of the Miami Hurricanes defense during the 2020-21 campaign. The safety intercepted a pass and forced four fumbles on his way to a second-team All-ACC selection.
The defensive back didn't fare as well the following season, but a specific injury limited what he could do.
"After the North Carolina game [Oct. 16], I was playing basically with one arm," Bolden told reporters at Miami's pro day. "Coming off surgery, it's been a long journey. I showed people I put that work in, and I'm getting back right. Coming out here and doing the drills, one of the biggest things was 'Is Bubba's hips fluid? Can he move well?' I feel I came out here and showed I can move well."
Bolden addressed both issues as to why he went undrafted. A healthy Bolden brings the type of attitude and playmaking ability that head coach Pete Carroll should welcome in Seattle.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Jerreth Sterns
If a wide receiver can get open, Tom Brady will find him. Wes Welker, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman made careers by doing so. Jerreth Sterns can do the same.
Like those mentioned, Sterns is undersized and lacks long speed. But he has exceptional short-area quickness and knows how to get open for his quarterback.
Sterns led major college football last season with a staggering 150 receptions for 1,902 yards. To place those numbers into context, the next closest wide receiver snagged 45 fewer balls. No wide receiver has caught more than 150 balls since Zay Jones set the NCAA record with 158 six years ago, and no target topped 1,900 receiving yards since Jordan White in 2011.
Some of Sterns' numbers are a product of Western Kentucky's wide-open passing attack. But the 5'7", 183-pound target worked to create separation, found soft spots in zone and became available on a consistent basis.
"You can never have enough wide receivers," Bucs assistant coach Kevin Garver told reporters.
Tennessee Titans: Edge David Anenih
The Tennessee Titans are set with Harold Landry III and Bud Dupree starting on the edge. From there, the depth chart is questionable.
General manager Jon Robinson drafted Rashad Weaver in last year's fourth round to help provide more pop off the edge, but Weaver suffered a season-ending leg injury in September. Weaver is still expected to serve as the team's third edge-rusher. Nonetheless, the Titans could use more depth to cover their bases.
David Anenih is an ideal fit for the system with his build (6'2", 245 pounds), length (34 3/8-inch arms) and explosive qualities (4.74-second 40-yard dash, 36.5-inch vertical and 10'3" broad jump). The first-team All-AAC selection also improved each year with a career-high 10 tackles for loss and five sacks during his final season on campus.
Anenih is far from a polished pass-rusher, but the traits are present to develop over time and give the Titans another athletic edge to create pressure.
Washington Commanders: Edge Jacub Panasiuk
The Washington Commanders are already loaded along their defensive line, but it never hurts to add more players capable of harassing opposing quarterbacks.
Very few did it as well as Michigan State's Jacub Panasiuk. According to Pro Football Focus, Panasiuk ranked second in the Big Ten Conference since the start of the 2020 campaign with 123 quarterback pressures.
Who ranked first? Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, who the Detroit Lions chose with the second overall pick. Meanwhile, Purdue's George Karlaftis, another first-round selection to the Kansas City Chiefs, ranked third on the list.
Panasiuk doesn't present the same level of athleticism, explosiveness or overall skill set as the others mentioned. However, he's relentless in his pursuit and always attacks blockers with a sound pass-rush plan. Coaches will find a way to fit that type of player into the rotation because they're reliable.