Every NFL Team's 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make the Roster

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If first-round picks serve as the foundation of a team's roster, undrafted free agents are the joists to provide a sturdy floor.

Every young man wants to hear his name called during the NFL draft, but a late-round draft selection isn't always in an individual's best interests. The previous statement may seem counterintuitive. However, undrafted free agents get to negotiate their deals and sign wherever they like, depending on available opportunities, of course.

A prospect and his representation can look at each suitor's projected depth chart to figure out where the best opportunities may lie. In doing so, the chances of making a roster increase. The numbers back up this approach.

More former undrafted players made NFL rosters at the start of last season than those selected in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds combined, per Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti.

An intersection of ability and opportunity indicates those undrafted individuals with the best chance of making their respective roster for the 2022 campaign.