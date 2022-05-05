Kentucky Derby 2022: TV Schedule, Post Time, Undercard and Weekend Race Info

Kentucky Derby 2022: TV Schedule, Post Time, Undercard and Weekend Race InfoMay 5, 2022
Things are about to pick up at Churchill Downs—and not just because the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is set to take place there Saturday evening.
Before the Run for the Roses, there will be plenty of other action to watch during the buildup to the main event. On Friday, a strong field will take to the track for the Kentucky Oaks, while several intriguing races will precede the Derby on Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know about all the racing that will be happening at Churchill Downs this weekend.
Kentucky Oaks
Date: Friday, May 6
TV: USA Network
Post Time: 5:51 p.m. ET
The Kentucky Oaks has a storied history, having been held since 1875. The race is run over 1⅛ miles, features 14 horses and is held annually the day before the Kentucky Derby.
The favorite to win this year's Oaks is Nest (5-2), a Todd Pletcher-trained horse that will be starting from the No. 4 post. The filly has won four of her first five races, with her only nonvictory being a third-place finish in the Tempted Stakes last November. She has since won each of her last three outings.
Kathleen O. (7-2) and Echo Zulu (4-1) are the other top horses to watch in this year's Kentucky Oaks. Kathleen O., who is trained by Shug McGaughey, is undefeated through four career races. The Steve Asmussen-trained Echo Zulu is also unbeaten, having won each of her first five races.
If Nest is victorious, though, Pletcher will claim his second consecutive Oaks victory after winning with Malathaat last year. The 54-year-old trainer is a four-time winner of the race.
Kentucky Derby Undercards
Date: Saturday, May 7
TV: USA Network
Post Time: Races begin at 10:30 a.m. ET
The Kentucky Derby is just one of 14 races that will take place Saturday. The slate also includes eight stakes races.
Among the notable undercard races is the Turf Classic (5:27 p.m. ET post time), which features four-year-old horses competing on the Matt Winn Turf Course with a $1 million purse on the line.
Shirl's Speight could be the top horse to watch in the field of 10, as he's coming off back-to-back wins at the Tampa Bay Stakes and the Maker's Mark Mile.
The Turf Classic gets underway later in the day, while the Pat Day Mile, the Distaff Turf Mile, the Derby City Distaff and the Churchill Downs Stakes will be other races to watch through the afternoon.
148th Kentucky Derby
Date: Saturday, May 7
TV: NBC
Post Time: 6:57 p.m. ET
There's no overwhelming favorite in this year's Kentucky Derby field, but Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2) are the two expected front-runners.
And Messier (8-1), Mo Donegal (10-1), White Abarrio (10-1) and Taiba (12-1) could also be in the mix for the win.
This won't be the first time Zandon and Epicenter have faced off. In February, they competed in the Risen Star Stakes, with the latter coming out on top. Zandon placed third, but the Chad Brown-trained colt went on to win the Blue Grass Stakes in April.
Epicenter has won four of his past five races, with his last outing coming in the Louisiana Derby in March when he edged Zozos and Pioneer of Medina (another pair of Kentucky Derby horses) for the victory.
If Epicenter wins Saturday, it will mark the first Kentucky Derby win for trainer Steve Asmussen, who has previously entered 23 horses in the event.
Messier and Taiba are both trained by Tim Yakteen and could be horses to watch in the Run for the Roses.
Both were also previously trained by Bob Baffert, who is suspended from the Kentucky Derby this year following Medina Spirit's failed drug test in 2021.