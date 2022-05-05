Kentucky Derby 2022: TV Schedule, Post Time, Undercard and Weekend Race Info

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Things are about to pick up at Churchill Downs—and not just because the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is set to take place there Saturday evening.

Before the Run for the Roses, there will be plenty of other action to watch during the buildup to the main event. On Friday, a strong field will take to the track for the Kentucky Oaks, while several intriguing races will precede the Derby on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about all the racing that will be happening at Churchill Downs this weekend.