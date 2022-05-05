Buying or Selling Yankees' Biggest Breakout Players in 2022 Season

0 of 3

Erick W. Rasco/Getty Images

With a high-profile roster filled with expensive veterans, there's not always a ton of opportunity for under-the-radar players to emerge as key contributors for the New York Yankees.

However, this season the pitching staff has benefited greatly from the unexpected contributions of starter Nestor Cortes and reliever Michael King, while new shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa is providing better-than-expected production at the plate.

But are they for real?

Ahead we have given our take on whether to buy or sell those early performances based on track records and advanced metrics.