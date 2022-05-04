Predicting Steelers Starters After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not have to move up in the 2022 NFL draft to land their Week 1 starter at quarterback.

Kenny Pickett fell to the Steelers at the 20th overall pick and he should enter training camp as the top player on the depth chart.

Pittsburgh signed Mitchell Trubisky in free agency as quarterback insurance, but it does not make sense to start him over a first-round pick.

Trubisky was unsuccessful in his starting run as a first-round pick with the Chicago Bears and he is best suited right now to be the backup.

Pickett rightfully grabbed most of Pittsburgh's draft attention, but some of the Day 2 and Day 3 picks could see the field at a high rate in 2022.

Wide receiver George Pickens could be the No. 3 behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, while DeMarvin Leal could add depth on the defensive line.