Kentucky Derby 2022: Odds, Dark-Horse Contenders and Predictions After Post Draw

2 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Mo Donegal (10-1)

Although Mo Donegal has decent odds, he is a bit below the top tier of Zandon, Epicenter and Messier. But don't count out the colt, one of three horses trained by Todd Pletcher in this year's Derby field and the one with the best odds among that group.

Not only is Mo Donegal coming off a win at April's Wood Memorial Stakes, but he also beat Derby favorite Zandon in the Grade II Remsen in December. Perhaps Mo Donegal could become the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby from the No. 1 post since Ferdinand in 1986.

Taiba (12-1)

This is the most experience horse in the field, as Taiba has only competed in two races. However, the colt won each of those events, including April's Santa Anita Derby, where he edged Messier for the victory.

Taiba may not have much racing history, but his jockey does. Mike Smith will be riding the colt in the Derby and is looking to win the race for the third time. Never count out Smith, who rode Justify to the Triple Crown in 2018.

Zozos (20-1)

Zozos is a long shot to win, but the colt was triumphant in each of his first three races before finishing second to Epicenter in the Louisiana Derby in March. A Brad Cox-trained horse, Zozos could outperform his odds at the Kentucky Derby and end up near the front of the field.

The one factor that could hurt Zozos is his starting position: the No. 19 post. But if he can get to the front early, he could be set up for a surprise performance.