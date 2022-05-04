Predicting Cowboys' Starters After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft wasn't as flashy as the past two for the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn't mean it won't have acted as an effective influx of talent.

After getting CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons in back-to-back years, the Cowboys opted for an offensive lineman in the first round. Tyler Smith isn't likely to sell a lot of jerseys but is likely to wind up as a starter in Year 1.

With the draft in the rearview, it's a good time to break down what the starting lineup might look like once the season starts. The bulk of free agency is over, and it's possible the final 53-man roster is already in place.

Given the decisions they have made in free agency and their draft class, here's what the Cowboys starting lineup could look like on both sides of the ball, as well as the most intriguing position battle.