Kentucky Derby 2022: Post Positions, Latest Vegas Odds and Picks After Post Draw

2 of 2

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Zandon

The morning-line favorite, Zandon qualified for the Kentucky Derby by winning the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 9 by 2½ lengths, defeating fellow Derby contender Smile Happy.

The dark bay colt also lost by a nose to Mo Donegal in the Remsen Stakes, finishing runner-up.

Along with Messier, Zandon is tied for the best dirt Equibase Speed Figure in the Kentucky Derby field, at 107, per America's Best Racing.

He could have some issues with the Derby's 1¼-mile length, but the Chad Brown trainee has all the buzz heading into Derby week.

Epicenter

The bay colt was expected to be favored in the odds but finds himself second to Zandon in the morning line after the post-position draw.

His trainer, Steve Asmussen, is the winningest North American trainer but has yet to notch a Kentucky Derby victory.

In six starts, Epicenter has posted four wins, for $1,010,639 in career earnings.

Those wishing to back the three-year-old in Saturday's Run for the Roses will be encouraged by his recent training heading into the Derby.

"I think that he's in a beautiful rhythm and we're trying to create the circumstances to prepare for what we're expecting to happen in the races this weekend," Asmussen said, per Alicia Hughes of Horse Racing Nation. "Honestly, we have so much confidence in Epicenter right now. He has taken a lot of training extremely easy."

Mo Donegal

Tied with White Abarrio at 10-1, Mo Donegal's current odds have him finishing outside the winner's circle, but don't write off this three-year-old just yet.

After all, the bay colt was in last place at one point of the Wood Memorial Stakes on April 9 before staging a comeback win to cement his place in the Kentucky Derby.

The closer's style will be well suited on the rail; he drew gate No. 1, which has produced eight wins, most recently Ferdinand in 1986. That's the fourth-most wins of any gate.

After that win, trainer Todd Fletcher has been giving Mo Donegal some extra rest in the lead-up to the Derby.

He's already proved he has the stamina to contend in the Derby; each of his two graded stakes race wins came at a 1⅛-mile distance, a furlong shorter than the Derby's 1¼ miles.