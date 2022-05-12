Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team After 2022 Schedule Release

0 of 32

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

We already knew the opponents for each team in the upcoming season, and on Thursday, the NFL released the full 2022 schedule. As fans circle dates and make plans to attend games, some people are counting the wins and losses.

With so much roster movement throughout the offseason, expect parity with several teams clumped together around .500.

That being said, the playoff picture will change (it always does) from the previous year, and we have early win-loss predictions for the 2022 campaign.

Our projections are mostly based on roster changes—additions and subtractions—with strong consideration for the strength of schedules. For example, teams that finished first place in 2021 will play against top clubs in other divisions. This year, AFC South and NFC West squads have to go against a stacked AFC West.

Which teams will make the biggest leap in the standings? Who's going to fall out of the playoff picture? Let's jump into the records.