WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Picks: Rhodes vs. Rollins, Flair vs. Rousey, More

Credit: WWE.com

One of the few matches that didn't happen a few weeks ago, it's only natural for Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss to feud now that they've ended their partnership.

Moss is still trying to find himself as a babyface, but has fully turned, apologizing to the fans for his past transgressions and seeking to make Corbin the butt of his future jokes.

Corbin, meanwhile, has bounced around between attempting to gaslight Moss into being his subordinate again or lashing out and even trying to destroy the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.

This is textbook stuff. Moss needs the win more and Corbin, as the more seasoned performer and the heel, is better suited at continuing the feud after a loss. This feud either ends with Moss getting the win here and both of them moving on to something else, or Corbin seeks a rematch for an episode of SmackDown in the coming weeks or even the Hell in a Cell event.

It's far better for Moss to prove he doesn't need Corbin than to fall short, lose his momentum and come off as though he's made a mistake ditching his boss.

Prediction: Moss wins.