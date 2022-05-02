Predictions for Every Round 2 NBA Playoff Matchup

2 of 4

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Even without Middleton, Giannis and the Bucks comfortably won Game 1 of this series in Boston. And while a Celtics defense that has been dominant for months made scoring difficult on the reigning Finals MVP, he trusted his teammates, and it paid off.

On several drives, Antetokounmpo was stifled by multiple Celtics, patiently waited for his outlets to give him passing lanes, and he hit them. His 12 assists were three shy of his playoff career high.

The supporting cast won't always convert as well as it did in Sunday's 101-89 win, but those shots figure to be there. And if Boston adjusts and stays home on the shooters, whoever's guarding Giannis will find himself on an island. That might be a worse option.

Another potential advantage that showed up on Sunday was Milwaukee's size. With Middleton out, the Bucks started Bobby Portis alongside Brook Lopez. Those two and Giannis each got to double figures on the glass. And Giannis and Lopez combined for five blocks.

Al Horford has plenty of skill, and Robert Williams III is one of the game's more explosive interior presences, but that much sheer size is hard to compete with.

Still, you have to figure this is far from the best we'll see from the Celtics in this series. Milwaukee's defense deserves plenty of credit, but Boston also missed a lot of good looks on the way to a 33.3 field-goal percentage for the game. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to go 10-of-31 from the field.

In at least two or three games, either or both of those star wings will get going. And combining that with a defense that you can count on in pretty much every game at this point (it held the Bucks to 41.1 percent shooting in Game 1) should lead to some wins.

There just aren't many forces in sports as devastating as playoff Giannis, though. With the championship experience that he, Jrue Holiday and much of the rest of the team is bringing, Milwaukee should be able to win three more games.

Prediction: Bucks in seven