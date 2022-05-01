Undrafted Free Agents 2022: Latest Rumors on Top Prospects Available

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL draft may be over, but roster construction is not. With 90 roster spots available for training camp and a target of 53 for the start of next season, front offices didn't stop working after this weekend's seven rounds.

Following the final pick of the 2022 draft, the free-agent pool deepened with undrafted players hitting the open market. While those names may not tickle the fancy of the average fan, history has regularly proved that there are diamonds in the undrafted rough.

In 1994, two-time MVP and legendary gunslinger Kurt Warner slipped through the cracks. More recently, James Robinson fell into the Jacksonville Jaguars' laps in 2020—before giving them 10 scrimmage touchdowns and 1,300-plus scrimmage yards as a rookie.

None of this year's undrafted players can be comfortably projected to match those impacts, but some are already getting scooped up. Here's the latest surrounding three of the top prospects across positions: Carson Strong, Obinna Eze and Braylon Sanders.