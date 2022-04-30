NASCAR at Dover 2022: Odds, Preview and Top StorylinesApril 30, 2022
NASCAR at Dover 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines
The drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series will try to conquer "The Monster Mile" on Sunday.
The trip to Dover International Speedway will be welcomed by some teams that had trouble on the super speedway track at Talladega last week.
Hendrick Motorsports should top the list of teams excited to be in Delaware. Hendrick produced a 1-2-3-4 finish last May at Dover.
Alex Bowman is the reigning Cup Series champion at the track. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron are all expected to be in contention as well.
The Hendrick cars will take most of the focus because of their finish 12 months ago, but there are a few veteran of the Cup Series circuit that could bank on their past success at Dover to earn a trip to Victory Lane.
Race Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kyle Larson (+450; bet $100 to win $450)
Chase Elliott (+900)
William Byron (+900)
Alex Bowman (+1000)
Denny Hamlin (+1200)
Joey Logano (+1200)
Ryan Blaney (+1200)
Martin Truex Jr. (+1200)
Kevin Harvick (+1200)
Kyle Busch (+1400)
Tyler Reddick (+1600)
Ross Chastain (+1600)
Can Hendrick Replicate 1-2-3-4 Finish from Last Year?
The Hendrick cars come into Dover with lofty expectations because of last season's 1-2-3-4 at Dover.
Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and William Byron all sit on top of the odds chart for Sunday's DuraMax Drydene 400.
Bowman and Larson led a majority of the race 12 months ago. Larson was in front for 263 laps and Bowman was in charge for 98 laps.
Byron was one of three other drivers to lead a lap in that race. He was in front of the pack for 21 laps, which was the third-highest total.
Last year's dominance is fresh in everyone's minds, but it was not a continuation of normal results at Dover for the Hendrick team, or for Chevrolet as a manufacturer.
Chevrolet has four wins in the last 11 races at Dover dating back to 2016. Dover hosted multiple races up until last season.
Elliott, Bowman and Larson are three of nine drivers on the Cup Series circuit with five or more top-10 finishes. Byron is right behind them with four top-10 placings.
The Hendrick cars have been competitive all season long, and it would be no surprise to see at least one of the cars lead a handful of laps on Sunday.
Will a Driver with Past Winning Experience at Dover Triumph?
Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are among the recent non-Hendrick winners at Dover that could be in the mix for a victory on Sunday.
Harvick owns three victories on the "Monster Mile" since 2015 and he could use a victory in a season that produced just four top-10 finishes so far.
Truex finished second behind Harvick and Denny Hamlin in the two Dover races on the 2020 Cup Series circuit.
Truex won in 2016 and 2019 and Sunday could be one of his best opportunities to secure an automatic berth in the Cup Series playoffs.
The No. 19 car driver has five top-10 placings, but he only got inside the top five on two occasions so far this season.
Busch has one victory from 2017 and he might be the best option of the three previous Dover winners to capture the checkered flag.
Busch already has a victory to his name this season and he is tied with Elliott for the most top-10 finishes with seven.
Harvick, Truex and Busch all carry decent odds to win the race and they would be good alternatives to any of the Hendrick drivers because of their previous experience on the track.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.