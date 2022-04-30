NASCAR at Dover 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 3

John Locher/Associated Press

The drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series will try to conquer "The Monster Mile" on Sunday.

The trip to Dover International Speedway will be welcomed by some teams that had trouble on the super speedway track at Talladega last week.

Hendrick Motorsports should top the list of teams excited to be in Delaware. Hendrick produced a 1-2-3-4 finish last May at Dover.

Alex Bowman is the reigning Cup Series champion at the track. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron are all expected to be in contention as well.

The Hendrick cars will take most of the focus because of their finish 12 months ago, but there are a few veteran of the Cup Series circuit that could bank on their past success at Dover to earn a trip to Victory Lane.