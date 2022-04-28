2022 NFL Draft: 6 Shocking Picks That Might Happen in Round 1

0 of 6

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Even after poring over mock drafts and reading into every rumor and team visit, the 2022 NFL draft is impossible to predict. Trades will immediately destroy mock drafts, and there figure to be at least a few shocking picks that no one saw coming.

It's easy to dream about how star college football players will dominate in the pros. What fans and media don't get access to ends up mattering just as much as what happened on the field, though. Medical histories, interviews, and scheme fits must be considered when projecting landing spots for prospects.

Sometimes, the most shocking picks happen because a team values the player more than anyone else. Other times, a front office may not consider certain team needs to be nearly as important as the public does.

After scouring mock drafts, we've come up with six shocking picks that might happen in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Some of these players haven't been mocked to these teams often, while others were pegged to be drafted in later rounds.

Let's dive in ahead of one of the most unpredictable NFL drafts in recent memory.