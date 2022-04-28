2022 NFL Draft: Players Who Could Fall out of the 1st Round

0 of 5

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

No matter how much we prepare every year, the NFL draft always has a couple of surprises in store.

Mock drafts reach a general consensus on prospect value and team needs, which create expectations for the first round. On this much-anticipated Thursday night in Las Vegas, however, a few players we expect to be selected will remain on the board entering Day 2.

Using both mock drafts and B/R Scouting Department grades, we're trying to identify the potential fallers in the 2022 NFL draft.

Now, this is not meant to suggest that all five players are destined to drop. Based on a combination of factors, though, these prospects might have to wait another day to hear their names called.