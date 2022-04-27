Chargers' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers set sky-high expectations for themselves going into the 2022 NFL draft based on their last two draft classes.

Los Angeles landed its quarterback of the future in 2020 in the form of Justin Herbert, and then it added protection for a decade with 2021 first-round pick Rashawn Slater.

The Chargers need to use that eye for talent to land another star in Thursday's first round to keep up with all of the high-profile signings in the AFC West.

Brandon Staley's team enters 2022 in the most competitive division in the NFL, and it needs to make a splash with the 17th overall pick.

A few different avenues could be explored by Staley and his staff. They could land another anchor to the offensive line to partner with Slater and protect Herbert, they may land another wide receiver for the young quarterback, or a defensive improvement can be added.

Los Angeles' direction will likely be dictated by what happens in front of it in the first round. The pressure is on to land an immediate impact player because of the last two years and the lack of a second-round pick in 2022.